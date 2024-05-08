Who is Cleetus McFarland? YouTuber buys a private airport in Manatee County

American YouTuber and Freedom Factory owner Cleetus McFarland has hit the news after incredibly buying an entire airstrip of 50 acres in Manatee County, Florida. The YouTuber, for those unfamiliar, mostly deals with content surrounding race cars and aviation. At the time of writing, he has just over 3.59 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel.

On May 2, 2024, Cleetus took to his YouTube channel to post a 20-minute long video titled "So...We Bought an Airport." In it, the creator goes on to reveal that the strip of land was vacant for quite some time and he had tried to get in contact with the owner. When he finally did, the negotiation process took another year or so before he got handed the keys to the land.

How did Cleetus McFarland buy an entire private airport?

YouTuber Cleetus McFarland has achieved a long-held aspiration by purchasing a vast 50-acre grass airstrip recognized by the FAA. Cleetus disclosed that the land was originally purchased and developed into an airport by Marvin Taylor four decades ago. Cleetus acquired it from Marvin Taylor's children.

In the video, the American YouTuber mentions that he nearly exhausted almost all of his savings in an attempt to buy the land. According to public property records, Cleetus purchased the property for a whopping $3.5 million in November 2023.

Not only has the YouTuber acquired the runway, but he also revealed during the video that he intends to build a home across from it, fulfilling a dream he had cherished. He said:

"I can't wait to tell you about our plans for the airport including the construction of my home that will be on the side of the runway. It's unbelievable we get to do this series. We bought an airport. I mean, that's just ridiculous."

The airport was originally named Myakka Head Air Strip. Cleetus mentioned that he didn't want to alter the historical significance behind it, so he made a slight adjustment to the name. It is now officially recognized as Myakka Head, Bald Eagle Airport.

The new name of the airstrip is Myakka Head, Bald Eagle Airport (Image via YouTube)

What other videos does Cleetus McFarland make?

Cleetus McFarland, as mentioned previosuly, predominantly creates videos focusing on various car and plane-related content. For instance, he recently uploaded a video showcasing the world's largest remote-controlled airplane.

YouTuber showcases the world's largest RC plane (Image via YouTube)

In addition to his plane-related content, Cleetus also produces videos featuring road vehicles. For instance, he recently built a delivery truck. His other videos involve renovating rollback trucks and racecars as well.

The recent airstrip purchase isn't the only significant investment Cleetus has made. He also owns the Freedom Factory racetrack in Bradenton, which he acquired for $2.2 million in 2020.