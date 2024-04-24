Who is contestant #42 from MrBeast's "Ages 1-100 Decide Who Wins $250,000" video? Exploring player's controversial behavior

MrBeast's recently uploaded video has taken the internet by storm, and one of the contestants in particular has received a lot of attention. For those unaware, on April 20, 2024, MrBeast uploaded a video titled, Ages 1 - 100 Decide Who Wins $250,00. Explaining what 100 contestants needed to do to win $250,000, the YouTube star said:

"unlike any of my past videos, these 100 people will decide (for) themselves who deserves the 250 grand."

However, a 42-year-old participant, recognized as contestant #42, has gained significant traction due to his actions that were deemed controversial by netizens.

In this article, we'll take a look at who contestant #42 is and what led to people calling him "insanely mean" in MrBeast's video.

Who is contestant #42 from MrBeast's recent video? Exploring Jimmy Merchel's actions that resulted in netizens calling him "insanely mean"

Jimmy Merchel, infamously known as contestant #42, has a presence on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. On the former, he frequently posts fitness and cosplay-related content:

Merchel's popularity on TikTok has skyrocketed since he appeared in MrBeast's video, with 261.2k followers and more than 986,200 likes to date.

In the 40-minute-long feature titled Ages 1 - 100 Decide Who Wins $250,000, Jimmy Merchel was seen in cahoots with contestant #43 to decide who stayed or was eliminated from the challenge. At one point, contestant #43 had to decide whether contestant #66 remained in the game.

Commenting on the matter, Merchel said:

"If you let her stay, she gets control."

Contestant #43 ultimately eliminated #66.

A few moments later, #43 had to decide whether an 11-year-old contestant named Gio should continue in the $250,000 challenge. As the child pleaded with #43 to let her stay in the game, Jimmy Merchel convinced her to eliminate #11.

He said:

"Don't do it. Now is not the time to develop a heart, okay?"

Contestant #43 eventually eliminated the 11-year-old participant, with the latter bursting into tears.

Timestamp: 11:00

What did the community have to say about contestant #42 Jimmy Merchel's actions in the video?

Numerous netizens on Reddit have shared their thoughts on Jimmy Merchel's actions in the recent MrBeast YouTube video. According to Redditor u/HulkHogan402, Merchel had been "insanely mean" to contestant #58.

They posted:

Redditor u/HulkHogan402 believed #42 was "insanely mean" to #58 in the MrBeast video (Image via Reddit)

On the other hand, Redditor u/Disastrous-Net-8357 believed Jimmy Merchel "did nothing wrong." Claiming that netizens were calling him an "a-hole and selfish" for "no reason," the Reddit user argued that the 42-year-old was playing the game "fair and square."

They elaborated:

"He only helped with 11 (Gio) and two others, they formed a team and couldn't afford to let others stay, those people would have voted them out too, he was splashing the game fair and square, why would he let others win? Then what's the point?"

Contestant #42 Jimmy Merchel responds after his appearance in the MrBeast video

Jimmy Merchel recently hosted a TikTok livestream during which his attention was drawn to a viewer who asked if he had any hard feelings towards contestant #58 in the MrBeast video.

After claiming "there were" hard feelings towards the participant, Merchel stated that he is a father of four children and that being "so close" to winning the monetary prize made him believe he could "finally take care" of things.

He added:

"So, when you see something that's so close, like you think, 'Oh, my god, I can finally take care of doing this and this,' and it gets pulled away - yeah, I was upset. I was very upset."

Jimmy Merchel also accused contestant #58 of being "arrogant and pompous" after the MrBeast video was filmed. He detailed his interaction with the latter on the shuttle ride back to the hotel, saying:

"He's very chipper, and he's like, 'Oh, man! I had a really good time doing the video challenge. You know? How about you? Did you have a good time?' And I'm still, like, in shock."

At the time of writing, MrBeast had not commented on Jimmy Merchel's viral situation. What the 25-year-old says remains to be seen.