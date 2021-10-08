Who are the developers behind Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl?

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was released as a large surprise to many gamers, but who is behind this game?

Ludosity Games have collaborated with Fair Play Games to produce Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. It appears to be a Super Smash Bros inspired fighting game that uses characters from well-known Nickelodeon shows.

The game features a long list of characters that range from Leonardo and Michelangelo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Toph and Aang from Avatar.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Who are the brains behind it?

The developers behind the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl are none other than Ludosity Games. This developer has made several successful games for the Steam platform before working on the Nickelodeon fighting game, which they collaborated with Fair Play Games for.

Most fans may recognize Ludosity Games for being the creative force behind Slap City, another fighting game. This title also takes some inspiration from the Super Smash Bros series, but with some strong changes that give it an identity of its own.

The main innovation that came with Slap City is the Clutch mechanic. This gives certain characters the ability to change the horizontal direction of their moves. For example, a character might be moving one way with an attack and, by pressing the clutch button, end up reversing their movement as they use the attack.

Unfortunately, Clutch will not be implemented into the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. This new fighting game will have Wavedashing, though.

Super Smash Bros Melee competitive fans might recognize this term. A Wavedash is a technique where a character slides on the ground in a direction. It can be used to rush to a spot quickly or to retreat to safety after a move is used.

Slap City is not the only game Ludosity is known for, though. They have been making games since 2014 with Card City Nights. Other titles they have created are Ittle Dew and Psy Card.

Magicka: Wixards of the Square Tablet was an early Ludosity Games collaboration (Image via Ludosity Games)

Ludosity has also collaborated with other companies for some games. An example of this would be Magicka: Wizards of the Square Tablet, which Ludosity worked on with Paradox Interactive.

Fair Play Games also has a fairly large catalog of works outside of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, including games like Mirrorverse and G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout.

