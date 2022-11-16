Who is Fidias? YouTuber trying to hug Elon Musk for a month

26-year-old Fifi Panayiotou, or simply "Fidias," has made a series of eccentric yet ambitious videos trying to get the attention of none other than the newest CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk. The series of videos, which are usually titled "Day x of trying to give Elon Musk a hug," received a lot of recognition of late after his latest video in the series.

The YouTuber posted a video in the shorts section of his YouTube channel, explaining how he urged his fans to spam Elon's mother's socials to let her son know of the creator's wishes. The decision, however, backfired after Musk's mother took to her Twitter account to criticize the spam comments and inform his son of the creator's tirades.

Following that, Fifi proceeded to express his apologies for causing discomfort to the woman.

Has Elon Musk responded to Fidias' prank?

After Fidias urged his followers on Instagram to spam Elon Musk's mother, Maye, with comments trying to grab his son's attention, a Tweet discouraging Elon from making any contact with the YouTuber was posted on her account.

Replying to his mother's tweet, Elon Musk responded with a "hug" emoticon, indicating that he has no plans to meet Fidias.

Maye Musk also made a couple of other tweets regarding her bad experience. An hour after her initial tweet, she posted another tweet replying to one of Fidias' fans trying to explain his mission. She responded by saying:

"Did he ask all his followers to spam the mothers of the other 99 celebrities? I don’t think any of them would have accepted that. This has not been entertaining for me."

Maye made a third and final tweet regarding the situation, claiming that the YouTuber's fans have been threatening her. She posted:

"His fans are now threatening me on Instagram. Please don’t let @Fidias0 near my son. Thanks🙏FIDIAS can now ask his followers to spam the mothers of all the other 99 celebrities. @MrBeast are you OK with that?"

From the tweet that Maye was replying to, it appears that Fidias has been removed from the Space X vicinity, where he had stationed himself.

The latest video from the YouTuber's channel was made as an update video for the entire drama and was the 26th video of the series. It is unclear if he will be returning with a new video in the same series.

What kind of videos does the YouTuber make?

The Cyprus-born YouTuber is mostly known for making prank-style videos. Many of his videos have the same editing style as that of MrBeast, which includes quick cuts and brief descriptions.

The most popular video on his channel is titled, "I Shook The Top 100 YouTuber's Hands." In the video, he is seen interacting with several notable YouTubers, including Jimmy "MrBeast," who was the 99th individual in the video. Elon Musk was scheduled to be his 100th.

Not the first time Fidias has been in trouble

Being involved in a dispute with Elon Musk's mother is not the first time Fifi has been in some kind of controversy. Earlier this year, he uploaded a video titled, "I Spent 100 Hours In The World's Poorest Country."

isabeau ☻ @GRIMVVICE MrBeast Ruined a Whole Generation of YouTubers MrBeast Ruined a Whole Generation of YouTubers https://t.co/k8AHOSmCdZ

The video's thumbnail picture had caused a lot of furor at the time due to the apparent mocking and insensitive nature of the picture. He has removed it since the controversy.

The 26-year-old YouTuber has garnered over 998K subscribers on his YouTube channel. It remains to be seen if he will get to accomplish his wish to hug the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk.

