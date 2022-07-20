YouTuber Fidias' latest YouTube thumbnail courts controversy on social media

A YouTuber known as Fidias recently posted a video about spending 100 hours in the poorest country in the world, Burundi. It seems like the streamer may have had good intentions with the video, but the thumbnail of himself surrounded by young African children with an overly exaggerated facial expression has left many disgruntled.

This has left social media divided, with some opining that it’s exploiting those children, while others refuse to consider it an issue, given the context of the video..

SWITCHBLADE 7.22 @GRIMVVICE MrBeast Ruined a Whole Generation of YouTubers MrBeast Ruined a Whole Generation of YouTubers https://t.co/k8AHOSmCdZ

YouTuber Fidias’ latest video thumbnail was accused of being exploitative

At the time of writing, the thumbnail still exists on the YouTuber’s channel. Fidias is a YouTuber with 774K followers and has done a variety of content, including traveling the world. In this latest video, he spent 100 hours in Burundi, a country in East Africa.

While the YouTuber holds good intentions and has a gofundme page to try and help the people in Burundi, it’s the video’s thumbnail that is bothering viewers.

Pigmcginnyrig @MingPineiro @ChunkyXD21 @GRIMVVICE I feel like a bad thumbnail can ruin a video, considering thumbnails affect how your video does in the algorithm. @ChunkyXD21 @GRIMVVICE I feel like a bad thumbnail can ruin a video, considering thumbnails affect how your video does in the algorithm.

Chunky XD @ChunkyXD21 @GRIMVVICE The thumbnail doesn't help the video lmao the video is kinda nice and yes he does something to actually help them but that thumbnail is just really bad @GRIMVVICE The thumbnail doesn't help the video lmao the video is kinda nice and yes he does something to actually help them but that thumbnail is just really bad

The thumbnail is done in the style of a typical MrBeast video, where the YouTuber adopts a wild, over-the-top expression, and doesn’t actually do much to promote the actual content. Many just think it’s a typical clickbait thumbnail used to reel people in to watch the video and offers nothing of substance.

He even bought a wheel chair for a guy that couldn't afford it and he's setting up a fundraiser for them @GRIMVVICE I mean, when you watch the video it isn't horrible, it just looks kinda bad at first glance but the video is actually pretty wholesome.He even bought a wheel chair for a guy that couldn't afford it and he's setting up a fundraiser for them @GRIMVVICE I mean, when you watch the video it isn't horrible, it just looks kinda bad at first glance but the video is actually pretty wholesome.He even bought a wheel chair for a guy that couldn't afford it and he's setting up a fundraiser for them

The Living Icarus @Lost_Boy_Floyd @GraveOnYT @GRIMVVICE Yeah but it’s like someone recording themselves giving food or helping houseless people when they can do it without a a camera @GraveOnYT @GRIMVVICE Yeah but it’s like someone recording themselves giving food or helping houseless people when they can do it without a a camera

KirovReporting5675 @ColonelHanss @Lost_Boy_Floyd @GraveOnYT @GRIMVVICE Tbh even if it is for views and attention the charity is still being carried out unless they literally just take back what they give after the cameras are off @Lost_Boy_Floyd @GraveOnYT @GRIMVVICE Tbh even if it is for views and attention the charity is still being carried out unless they literally just take back what they give after the cameras are off

The problem isn’t necessarily the video itself. Some people reckon the content creator was only doing it to gain attention and ultimately make money out of the process.

Several users on social media thought it was just a business move, as opposed to an altruistic endeavor. Making money off of a charitable effort seemed fishy to many on Twitter.

Kuiper || breakdown era @WingsOfKuiper @KitLenAD @GRIMVVICE why did he make it look like all the kids are amazed by this white man who just appeared @KitLenAD @GRIMVVICE why did he make it look like all the kids are amazed by this white man who just appeared 😭😭

Some were utterly shocked to see a creator opt for such a thumbnail. Another reply expressed disgust at the thumbnail's aesthetic, especially the manner in which kids are clamoring after the white man.

🏩 @thatsmeyellin @GRIMVVICE the genre of images where they gather the little African children and they surround one person in the picture (usually a foreigner) is literally so god savior-esque and people constantly try to defend it but literally look at this guy. posing with African children @GRIMVVICE the genre of images where they gather the little African children and they surround one person in the picture (usually a foreigner) is literally so god savior-esque and people constantly try to defend it but literally look at this guy. posing with African children

A Twitter user would critique the thumbnail itself for being a depiction of the “White Savior” complex, where a white person is shown to be uplifting and saving non-white people. The Twitter user questioned the genre of the image that Fidias used for his thumbnail in particular.

Draw and Talk @tyler_c_world @GRIMVVICE Yeh but did you watch the video and get the context of WHY he titled it that way? This was a very wholesome video @GRIMVVICE Yeh but did you watch the video and get the context of WHY he titled it that way? This was a very wholesome video

LeeDuva @Ludedwolf @tyler_c_world @GRIMVVICE People are so easy to fool with clickbait. Aldi people like to hate on others. @tyler_c_world @GRIMVVICE People are so easy to fool with clickbait. Aldi people like to hate on others.

LeeDuva @Ludedwolf @tyler_c_world @GRIMVVICE Clickbait title I mean But even without clickbait title or content. If someone doesn't like a certain content creator their finds way to hate on them. Even if the creator doing something positive. @tyler_c_world @GRIMVVICE Clickbait title I mean But even without clickbait title or content. If someone doesn't like a certain content creator their finds way to hate on them. Even if the creator doing something positive.

However, it wasn’t all negative on Twitter. Some would argue that Fidias was fulfilling a positive endeavor, and threads like this were just to generate hate on someone or accuse them of clickbaiting others.

Not the most tasteful teaser and editing



But still educational



youtu.be/4O4FHxKqodE @GRIMVVICE Just watched itNot the most tasteful teaser and editingBut still educational @GRIMVVICE Just watched itNot the most tasteful teaser and editingBut still educationalyoutu.be/4O4FHxKqodE

Ngl people making eye opening videos and using the platform to help thousands of people is pretty good @GRIMVVICE Ngl the videos sick, tries to shine a much more positive light on the country and has setup a fundraiser where he will match every donation to help the people in Burundi.Ngl people making eye opening videos and using the platform to help thousands of people is pretty good @GRIMVVICE Ngl the videos sick, tries to shine a much more positive light on the country and has setup a fundraiser where he will match every donation to help the people in Burundi.Ngl people making eye opening videos and using the platform to help thousands of people is pretty good

Chinmay @ChinmayOwO @AndronicusAOTC @GRIMVVICE Yeah, i think we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover @AndronicusAOTC @GRIMVVICE Yeah, i think we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover

One Twitter user would admit that the editing and thumbnail were not necessarily palatable, but the actual content of the video was educational. Others would agree, stating that one shouldn’t judge a book by the cover, or in this case, the thumbnail.

Fidias @Fidias0 I just landed to the poorest country in the world, i am excited I just landed to the poorest country in the world, i am excited 🇧🇮

There is no telling if Fidias will change the video thumbnail or not. However, throughout the debacle, the video has garnered an impressive amount of traction and views. In that regard, the content creator has done well.

The video has over 500K views, with the fundraiser having accrued €6,503 out of his €20,000 goal to aid Burundi.

