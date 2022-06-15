Who is Carlos Feria? YouTuber apologizes for pushing wife Adriana Valcarcel to the ground 

YouTubers Carlos Feria and Adriana Valcarcel have uploaded a joint video statement addressing security footage that shows the former forcefully pushing his wife.

In the video, Feria can be seen violently pushing his wife to the ground in front of their daughter. The impact of the push hurled Valcarcel a few feet backward, resulting in a drastic fall to the ground.

The couple posted a 15-minute video on Feria's Instagram account, explaining that the footage was old and that they had grown out of the incident.

Know more about Carlos Feria and his knack to create content

Carlos Feria is a 25-year-old content creator from Colombia, South America. The influencer was born to a Christian family on November 2, 1997. He completed his high schooling at an international school in Colombia and later graduated from a Colombian University.

The YouTuber has had an interest in creating vlogs and videos ever since his parents bought him a camera as a teenager but only started making content for the internet in 2015. His content includes lifestyle vlogs, reactions, dance, and comedy videos.

The influencer loves to dye his hair and can be spotted in various hair colors ranging from platinum blonde to bright blue.

His mother, Stella Guzma, is also an influencer on Instagram with over 52k followers. According to her account, Feria has two sisters, Karen Feria and Natalie Feria. She often posts pictures and dance videos with her children.

However, her account compares nowhere close to her son's, who boasts a following of 7 million on Instagram.

Feria is married to Adriana Valcarcel, a public figure with over 4 million followers on the platform. The couple reportedly started dating in early 2018 and got engaged in October 2021, right before the birth of their daughter, Salome Feria Valcarcel, on November 28, 2021. They married sometime in June 2022.

Feria has a massive following on his TikTok and YouTube accounts, with over 32 million and 3 million followers, respectively. According to newsunzip.com, Carlos Feria's net worth is around $4 -$5 million.

Carlos Feria and Adriana Valcarcel upload an explanation video

Feria received significant criticism after the security footage reached millions of viewers. This led the creators to address the incident in an Instagram video. Valcarcel supported her husband and shared her own opinions on the situation.

Carlos Feria posted the video with a caption that translated to (originally in Spanish):

"I apologize to everyone who saw that video, to all the women, there is no excuse to justify this behaviour. Clarifying that this is not a marketing issue, again I apologize, here I speak from my heart without saying something that is not true."

He stated that similar incidents happen all the time around the world, and it is a common thing to happen between couples. He said (originally Spanish, translated by HITC):

“We are not the only couple who go through this, just because we are public figures and this goes viral and you see it. This happens every day, there is abuse, there are very strong fights between couples."

Valcarcel also chimed in to share her perspective on the incident and its aftermath. She shared:

"He (Feria) knows it was a mistake and… I said the day a man touches me, he loses me forever. But he (Feria) asked me for forgiveness from his heart and I have seen how God has worked on it”.

The pair later posted a picture together with the caption:

“WE DO NOT LIVE IN THE PAST, THE LORD IS OUR PRESENT AND WE WILL ALWAYS LIVE THERE”.

However, numerous fans who were not convinced by the video asked Valcarcel to share her separate statement. The influencer then took to her personal Instagram page and explained that she is committed to her husband and her belief in god.

