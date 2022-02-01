Who was Dora Cadavid? Colombian actress of 'Yo soy Betty, la fea' fame dies aged 84

On January 31, Colombian star Dora Cadavid passed away at the age of 84. As per local reports, she died in Bogotá on Monday. Local publications and the Colombian Ministry of Culture confirmed the news of her demise, and the latter also paid tribute to her on Twitter.

The late actress' niece María Cecilia Botero (best known for voicing 'Abuela' in Disney's Encanto) shared her condolences via a tweet. Botero wrote:

"Thank you all so much for joining us in this sad moment with your loving messages of condolences. Rest in peace Dorita."

The actress was most renowned for her role as Inesita in RCN's famed telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea.

Maria Cecilia Botero @mariacebotero Muchas gracias a todos por acompañarnos en este triste momento con sus amorosos mensajes de condolencias. Descansa en paz Dorita 🤍 Muchas gracias a todos por acompañarnos en este triste momento con sus amorosos mensajes de condolencias. Descansa en paz Dorita 🤍 https://t.co/6cQIbk97sE

The family has not revealed the cause of death as of yet. However, she was known to have some respiratory issues.

Dora Cadavid received a lifetime recognition award for her contribution to the Colombian entertainment industry

MinCultura Colombia @mincultura Lamentamos el fallecimiento de la reconocida actriz Dora Cadavid, quien, a través de sus personajes en la televisión colombiana, así como su trabajo radial, deja un gran legado para nuestra cultura. Nuestras condolencias a sus familiares y allegados. Foto: @CanalRCN Lamentamos el fallecimiento de la reconocida actriz Dora Cadavid, quien, a través de sus personajes en la televisión colombiana, así como su trabajo radial, deja un gran legado para nuestra cultura. Nuestras condolencias a sus familiares y allegados. Foto:@CanalRCN https://t.co/6zxgfUZv0V

Cadavid was known in the Colombian entertainment industry as an actress, singer and announcer. The Medellín, Antioquia native forayed into the industry as a radio host on La voz de Antioquia in a local show. Later, she also launched her own radio station, Ondas Femeninas, in her hometown.

As per her interview with W Radio, Dora Cadavid made her debut in a soap opera, Espectros (1984). Four years later, she reportedly recorded her self-produced album as a singer. In 1969, Cadavid was involved with a TV series, Candó, as a recurring character for 119 episodes.

As per IMDb, the 84-year-old has appeared in more than 34 projects, with her last one being the TV series called La Ley del Corazón.

Cadavid is also known for her roles in 1990s’ telenovelas like Te voy a enseñar a querer, where she portrayed Cecilia de Vallejo. The actress reportedly starred in ten feature films, including El Amor en los Tiempos del cólera in 2007.

In 2019, Dora Cadavid received a lifetime recognition award at the India Catalina Awards for her legacy in the Colombian entertainment industry. The actress is survived by her extended family as her husband José Luis Córdova passed away in 1993, and their son Moisés Cadavid died in 2012.

Also Read Article Continues below

After her son's death, Cadavid lived out the rest of her days in a nursing home.

Edited by Prem Deshpande