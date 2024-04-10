Who is McKinley Richardson? Jack Doherty's girlfriend's online career explored

Jack Doherty and his girlfriend McKinley Richardson have been together since 2023, often appearing together on each other's social media pages as well on Jack's streams on Kick. The 21-year-old is a massive star in her own right, having over 5 million combined followers on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

The pair even have a collaborative account on Instagram, named jackandmckinley, where they have over 38,200 followers. However, the pair was also under scrutiny by netizens in March 2024, with Jack Doherty being accused of being "abusive" towards Richardson after Jack commented about her appearance while the model was crying during one of his streams.

This article talks about McKinley Richardson's career, where she began, and where she is now.

Who is McKinley Richardson? Her emergence and career explored

Social Media

McKinley Richardson was reportedly born on January 17, 2003, in Champaign, Illinois. She began posting on TikTok in July 2019, accruing over 1.2 million followers and over 21.3 million likes. Her content on the platform ranges from life updates to material that her audience can resonate with. She also occasionally uploads trending challenges that make their way through social media at the time.

Instagram is another big frontier for McKinley's career, where the creator's first post can be traced back to April 2018. She has made 409 posts since then and has over 1.1 million followers. Her posts often feature Jack, showcasing the close bond the pair seem to share.

YouTube statistics

Richardson's YouTube channel is influential in its own right as per statistics derived from SocialBlade, with 5.37 million subscribers to her name and over 1.8 billion views by her fans on her videos, garnering approximately 184 million views monthly. She created her channel on November 5, 2021, and has since uploaded over 498 videos to her channel.

Her career on the platform can be said to have taken off in late 2023 when her subscribers started rising exponentially. Her audience increased from 52,600 in September 2023 to 3.4 million by January 2024. She often uploads videos featuring Jack, such as Surprising My Boyfriend with $500,000 Ferrari!

The creator often makes life update videos on the channel, depicting the various fun activities she has been engaged in recently. Her direct address to her audience allows the fanbase to vicariously experience the entertaining challenges.

Jack Doherty's ex-employee, Matthew, recently made allegations of infidelity against McKinley Richardson. Matthew also showcased a video of him allegedly kissing Richardson. Jack responded to this by stating that it was in fact Matthew who was "all over" her in a manner that was making her "uncomfortable".

Further, Jack mentioned that he had "dirt" on Matthew and that many women were willing to come forward to speak against what Matthew had allegedly "done to them."