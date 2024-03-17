"He threatened to kill two other girls" - Jack Doherty responds to allegations made by his ex-employee Matthew

Controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty took to X on March 17, 2024, after his ex-employee, Matthew (@matthewjgl on X), accused his girlfriend, McKinley Richardson, of allegedly cheating on him. According to Jack Doherty, Matthew spent a year attempting to "expose" him out of jealousy during their five-month association.

The content creator said:

"Basically, one of my ex-employees, Matt - he spent the last year of his life trying to expose me and bring me down because he's very jealous, and he always says I'm nothing without him. He worked with me for five months and within that five months, you don't even want to know all of the girls that have, like, came forward about what he's done to them."

He then provided details about a video that Matthew allegedly posted, showcasing him kissing McKinley Richardson. Jack Doherty accused the latter of being "all over" Richardson, making her "super uncomfortable."

The 20-year-old also alleged that Matthew "threatened to kill two girls," resulting in him calling the police on him. He said:

"I have so much dirt against you and I have so many girls ready to come forward about you, and you've done way worse. We had to call the cops on him once because he threatened to kill two other girls and threatened to kill himself, and he beat the s**t out of his dog, I think. Body-slamming his dog, punching the f**k out of him."

Jack Doherty then added:

"Me and my friend Logan literally f**king were about to beat the s**t out of him before the cops were there. The cops got there. It was an insane f**king night. So much s**t went down and if this guy really wants to start, I have so much dirt against him. So, let's keep going."

"He was all over McKinley, non-stop touching her" - Jack Doherty responds to allegations by his ex-employee Matthew

After claiming Matthew spent a year attempting to "expose" him, Jack Doherty provided details about a video his ex-employee shared with McKinley Richardson. He said:

"So this is the video where he is posting of him kissing my girlfriend. Here is the context to it. That was the very first day I flew her down here - the day we all met her, and I literally had another girl in my bed when she flew down to my house that day."

The IRL Kick streamer elaborated on Matthew's alleged antics, which made McKinley Richardson feel "super uncomfortable":

"And right after, we went to a club and she got all drunk. He would do this, I would be with another girl and he would have a friend. Since I was with other girl, he was just all over McKinley, non-stop touching her, trying to kiss her non-stop, and she was super uncomfortable and didn't know what to do. It was her first day there. He had a huge ego and would start to do that with every girl, think that they all want him but they don't."

The streamer further added:

"We were on the Uber on the way home. I was in the second row with another girl. She was on top of me, I was lying down, we were all drunk, and I had my arm up like that. And McKinley was holding my hand in the video of him kissing her and you can see in the video she's not even kissing him back. She's just there very uncomfortable, holding my hand in the video and then goes to hold it again. You can see it all."

On March 17, 2024, Matthew posted a two-minute video on X in response to Jack Doherty's claims, stating that the Kick streamer "couldn't stop compulsively lying."