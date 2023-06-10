Who is Nickmercs' wife Emumita Bonita? YouTuber's family and more explored

Popular Twitch streamer Nicholas "Nickmercs" married his long-time partner, who he calls Emumita Bonita or Emu for short on stream. The nickname has stuck with his fans, who frequently use it to refer to the content creator's spouse. While she does not stream or remains inactive on social media, she has made many appearances on Nicholas' stream.

Nickmercs is embroiled in the recent controversy over his remarks on the LGBTQ+ community and the subsequent removal of his Call of Duty Operator bundle from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which has caused his fans to boycott the game in droves. In his first stream after the contentious tweet, the streamer revealed that he and Emumita Bonita were in agreement with his political stance and defended the contents of the post that has been labeled anti-LGBTQ+ by many.

The FaZe member and co-owner cited his newfound status as a father as a motivating factor for his controversial stance. This article explores his family and wife to the extent known by the public.

The veteran streamer started his career as an esports professional playing Gears of War and started streaming on Justin.tv, the former name for Twitch, back in 2010. Over the years, he has become an integral part of the FPS community, winning the Live Streamer of the Year award at the 2020 YouTube Streamy Awards.

Nickmercs proposed to his then-girlfriend Emumita Bonita in 2019 on stream, clips of which fans have reshared extensively on the internet. The two got married in 2020 on a ranch, a testament to her love for animals. Reportedly, she insisted that there be alpacas and sheep at the event. They also have a dog that can be seen in the video the streamer proposes.

Emumita Bonita may not be a Call of Duty or Warzone fan, but she is an ardent follower of her partner's stream. She also devised an elaborate setup where she discreetly filmed Nickmercs reacting to the news that they were expecting a baby. The clip, released in September 2022, went viral after fans were delighted to see the streamer's unfiltered reaction to finding out that he would be a father.

The Twitch streamer made an adorable announcement on Twitter about the couple expecting, calling his soon-to-be-born child BabyMercs after his streamer tag. The baby was born in April 2023, and fans, supporters, and fellow streamers flooded his social media after he started posting pictures on Instagram. The baby's name is yet to be revealed to the public.

