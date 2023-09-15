Who is oompaville? YouTuber accuses Logan Paul of allegedly scamming viewers using cryptocurrency and Pokemon cards

Australian content creator Caleb Hunter Phelps, known by his online alias "oompaville," has recently made fresh accusations against the polarizing YouTuber and WWE personality Logan Paul. Amid ongoing controversies involving his failed crypto project (CryptoZoo), Logan is now facing another issue - allegations of using fake Pokémon cards.

Before proceeding, it's worth noting that a significant portion of oompaville's information has been derived from another YouTuber, Rattle Pokemon, who played a substantial role in uncovering the details behind this fresh controversy.

oompaville suggests that experts may have had prior knowledge of fake Pokémon box

For context, in December 2021, Logan Paul acquired what was purported to be a first edition Pokémon collectible box for a staggering $3.5 million. However, it was subsequently revealed that the box was counterfeit, containing G.I. Joe cards rather than Pokémon cards.

Two years after that incident, oompaville, drawing from Rattle Pokemon's discoveries, raised concerns that the situation might be more suspicious than initially thought, suggesting that Logan and his team could have been implicated in or aware of the counterfeit box.

Logan Paul's purchased box had the digits "1E". (Image via YouTube)

Notably, Rattle Pokemon presented specific evidence from the box, including the absence of thermal labels and a barcode ending with the digits "1E" (indicating first edition), which was not a common practice.

What did oompaville (and Rattle Pokemon) discover regarding Logan Paul's latest controversy?

Logan Paul's PSA-graded 1 of 1 Pokemon card for sale (Image via YouTube)

oompaville also contended that the barcode and labels were glaring indicators of the box's inauthenticity, and the research team, which included experts (introduced as Steve and Michael), should have readily identified these discrepancies, yet they seemingly failed to do so.

After enduring the significant loss, Logan and his team launched a website called "Liquid Marketplace." Here, users were given the opportunity to purchase shares in some of his collectible items, which notably included a PSA-graded 1 of 1 Pokémon card priced at an astonishing $900,000.

The YouTuber asserted that Liquid Marketplace was suspicious because users could buy shares in physical items but wouldn't truly own them (they'd merely own a percentage). This setup potentially allowed Logan to keep both the item and the money (tokens) from share sales.

Furthermore, the website disclosed that users would only truly possess an item if they purchased at least 80% of it, and even then, majority votes were required to assert ownership:

Logan Paul's Pokemon project allows users to buy shares but not own the physical item. (Image via YouTube)

oompaville, boasting more than 4.66 million subscribers, provided a concise summary of the entire drama. Meanwhile, Rattle Pokemon, with just over 26K subscribers, produced an extensive 18-part video series that thoroughly explored the situation.

Logan Paul, himself, has remained silent on the matter and has not addressed the situation. Additionally, he has not fulfilled his commitment to repay the promised $2 million to his Crypto Zoo stakeholders.