Who is Phantylia the Undying in Honkai Star Rail? Origins and lore explained

The release of Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 has come with a fresh set of story missions. One of these features a main boss at the end, known as Phantylia the Undying. This battle includes three phases that must be overcome. The character is a reasonably new figure in Honkai Star Rail who holds many secrets, which is why Trailblazers who have cleared the story missions may be curious about her and her origins.

If players are interested in her, they are in the right place because this article discusses who Phatylia the Undying is and her lore in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail: Phantylia the Undying's backstory explained

Phantylia the Undying (Image via HoYoverse)

Phantylia the Undying is one of the seven Lord Ravagers of the Antimatter Legion who wields the power of both Abundance and Destruction. She is an Emanator of Nanook, the Aeon of Destruction.

Phantylia was sent to the Xianzhou Luofu's ship with an order to destroy and overthrow it into chaos. She took a Stellaron with her and sneaked into Xianzhou Luofu's ship disguised as the amicassador of the Sky-Faring Commission, Tingyun.

While Phantylia disguised herself as Tingyun, she started manipulating the Disciples of Sanctus Medicus' cult leader, Dan Shu, into reviving the Ambrosial Arbor. She told Dan Shu that they would be bestowed with an immortal body if they went ahead with the revival.

The Stellaron that Phantylia brought with her into Xianzhou Luofu worsened the mara epidemic, which caused more people to turn into the mara struck. When the Trailblazer and the Astral Express crew defeated the cult leader Dan Shu, Phantylia threw away her disguise as the Foxian lady, Tingyun, and revealed her proper form - a Flame.

Phantylia is trying to turn Jing Yuan into a Voidranger (Image via HoYoverse)

After revealing her true self, she quickly went to the Ambrosial Arbor to control its power and created a body for herself. She got into a battle with the General of the Xianzhou Luofu, Jing Yuan, and the Astral Express crew with the Trailblazer.

After the Xianzhou Luofu's General Jing Yuan and Imbibitor Lunae defeated Phantylia in the battle, she ran away in her Flame form. In doing so, she left the body she made with the Ambrosial Arbor's power.

After Phantylia ran away, it came to light that her and Jing Yuan's minds are connected.