Who is Phonchanok Srisunaklua? Tracing the online career of the Thai YouTuber who was arrested after eating bat

In November 2022, Phonchanok Srisunaklua, a Thai YouTuber and teacher, made headlines after she gained considerable notoriety by consuming a bowl of bat soup on video. On her YouTube channel (Gin Zap Bep Nua Nua), which had over 400K subscribers at the time, she shared a 1-minute-40-second-long video clip showing her consuming deceased bats submerged in a soup alongside cherry tomatoes.

Srisunaklua's video received significant backlash and she was eventually reported to the authorities. The bat species she consumed, the Asiatic Yellow bat, is reportedly linked to the transmission of COVID-19, which further criticism against her. Consequently, Phonchanok was arrested and could potentially face a prison sentence of five years, coupled with a fine of 500,000 baht.

In the video, Phonchanok Srisunaklua stated that she had acquired the bats from a market close to Laos. She showcased different parts of the bat, including its fangs, and even likened the experience to consuming "raw meat."

Furthermore, in the video, Phonchanok Srisunaklua can be seen tearing the animal apart and dipping it into a spicy sauce called Nim Jam before consuming it. Although the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in 2022, her video caused significant concern among many individuals.

Despite Phonchanok Srisunaklua's assertion that the bat was boiled and posed no risk of disease transmission, officials have emphasized that even coming into contact with the animal's saliva, blood, or skin can be hazardous.

Veterinarian Pattaraphon Manee-on of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation stated (transcript from opoyi.com)

"I was shocked to see it in the clip now. Because the incident should not happen both in Thailand and around the world. It is very risky behavior, especially as bats have a lot of pathogens. There is no proof that the hot water temperature will actually kill the germs. Just touching the saliva, blood, and the skin is considered a risk."

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) cautioned against consuming bats due to potential health hazards. Dr. Chakkarat Pittayawong-Anont, director of the DDC's Epidemiology Division, further stated that bats can easily transmit diseases to humans, and their excrement can cause respiratory infections.

While the consumption of bats and flying foxes may be customary in some regions and communities, research has indicated that it can be hazardous due to these creatures' affinity for consuming cycad seeds. These seeds contain a potent neurotoxin, making them unsafe for human consumption.

Similarly, other bat-borne illnesses, such as lyssavirus, can also be transmitted through exposure to infected bat saliva, usually via a bat bite, scratch, or contact with broken skin. This virus can cause rabies, a fatal disease.

