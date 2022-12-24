Camila Giorgi under investigation for obtaining fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate from anti-vax doctor - Reports

In a shocking development, Italian tennis star Camila Giorgi is under investigation for obtaining fake documents to prove that she was vaccinated against COVID-19. Giorgi reportedly received a fake vaccination certificate, without getting the vaccine against coronavirus, from a doctor who is 'anti-vax' or against the idea of vaccinations and wilfully provided fake certificates.

Among the said doctor's clientele are other big names in Italy, including singer Madame. The WTA World No. 67 needed proof of vaccination to travel around the world for tennis tournaments after vaccines were made a mandatory requirement for players to enter most countries to be able to play in the biggest tournaments.

According to Italian publication La Repubblica, which broke the news, the alleged crime committed by Giorgi falls under 'false ideology.' The case is being thoroughly investigated by the Italian police in Vicenza, who have also sent the investigation papers to the Italian Tennis Federation.

The 30-year-old will now face a nervy few days as she waits for the next update in the case. It will be interesting to see what action, if any, the WTA takes in the meantime as they wait for more information on the allegations against Giorgi.

While she would have been allowed to participate in the 2023 Australian Open even without being vaccinated as rules in Australia have been relaxed, she could now face a ban 'pending investigation' ahead of the January 16th start of the Grand Slam tournament for her alleged crime.

Camila Giorgi last played in 2022 US Open, where COVID-19 vaccination mandate was firmly in place

Camila Giorgi in action at the 2022 US Open.

Camila Giorgi's last appearance on tour was at the 2022 US Open. The tournament made headlines well in advance of its late August start, mainly because of the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic, who refused to take the vaccine, while the United States government required foreign nationals to be vaccinated in order to enter the country. If the allegations against Giorgi are true, it would mean that she entered the US under false pretenses and through a fake vaccination certificate.

The Italian player won her opening-round match at the US Open against Hungary's Anna Bondar, before losing to former US Open finalist Madison Keys in a hard-fought three-set battle. Giorgi played 32 tour-level matches in 2022, winning 16 of them. She also played in the 2022 Australian Open at a time when the vaccine mandate was in place in Australia and when the unvaccinated Djokovic's deportation saga made global headlines.

