Who is Sally in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and what is her role?

Sally is one of the most wholesome characters players can come across in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This ginger orange squirrel can be the perfect partner for a day of fun. If players have a knack for singing out loud as much as she does, they might end up having a blast.

Sally belongs to the "normal villagers," which makes her get along with most other types of villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

For instance, aside from other normal villagers, Sally also gets along with lazy, peppy, smug, and snooty villagers. This adorable squirrel has a rather charming and gleeful disposition and breaks into song now and then, even without a stereo present.

Although she does not have any strikingly distinct qualities, in terms of personality or utility, she is one of the most-searched Animal Crossing characters on Wiki. This should come as no surprise, as she is easier to befriend than the other villagers. However, she might occasionally get in conflict with cranky and sisterly villagers in Animal Crossing.

Sally is an adorable ginger orange squirrel from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Sally was originally named Hazel but was renamed due to a localization error on the part of the American subsidiary of Nintendo. The villager, originally named Sally, was renamed Cally in Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and Nintendo subsequently added a new villager by the name of Hazel.

My sweet, sweet Sally is leaving Sisilim. She's in boxes today, DM if you'd invite her to your island. #ACNHSally #SallyACNH #ACNHinboxes pic.twitter.com/RWXX3DOhqg — Tálâ on ACNH (@talasisilim) January 8, 2021

Players can initially see Sally wearing an icy shirt, but when she was known as Hazel, she used to wear a Neo-Classic Knit.

Many fans even believe that her name references Sally Acorn, the iconic character from Sonic the Hedgehog. However, others believe that her name refers to the fact that she has a normal personality since Sally is a pretty common name.

Since her hobby is music, players can often find her breaking out into songs. No wonder she was featured on one of the K.K. Parade covers.

