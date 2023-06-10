Honkai Star Rail features a wide roster of diverse characters, each voiced by renowned voice actors. The game also features full voice-overs for English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean languages - with players able to swap out voice packs at leisure. The very recent release of the Silver Wolf 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail has sparked some interest in the community, with attention notably drawn to her voice-over work.

Read on to know more about Melissa Fahn, Kana Asumi, and the other various VAs who have voiced Silver Wolf.

All Silver Wolf voice actors in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

$ System: Load [We Need Your Fan Art] module? (Y/N)

> Y

> Loading remotely...

> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished

$ System: Event module is as follows



Event With Rewards — "Galactic Roaming" We Need Your Fan Art for Silver Wolf… $ From Silver Wolf$ System: Load [We Need Your Fan Art] module? (Y/N)> Y> Loading remotely...> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished$ System: Event module is as followsEvent With Rewards — "Galactic Roaming" We Need Your Fan Art for Silver Wolf… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… $ From Silver Wolf$ System: Load [We Need Your Fan Art] module? (Y/N)> Y> Loading remotely...> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished$ System: Event module is as followsEvent With Rewards — "Galactic Roaming" We Need Your Fan Art for Silver Wolf… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mmGIByNRDx

The elite hacker genius silver wolf is voiced by several notable voice actors:

English voice-over for Silver Wolf

Melissa Fahn voices Silver Wolf in the English voice-over for Star Rail. Melissa is a renowned voice actor known for her prior roles as Purple Heart in Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters and Lancer in Fate/Grand Order: First Order.

Japanese voice-over for Silver Wolf

Voiced by none other than Kana Asumi, Silver Wolf is truly brought to life here. Kana Asumi’s prior roles include Bronya in both Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd, along with Rino in the Princess Connect! Re:Dive mobile game.

Chinese voice-over for Star Rail

The Chinese voice-over for Silver Wolf is Hanser, the renowned Bilibili singer and voice actor. She has also voiced Bronya in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Korean voice-over for Silver Wolf

Jang Mi voices Silver Wolf in the Korean voice-over for Star Rail. She is credited for her roles as the Onion Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom and as Livia in Robozuna.

Who is Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail?

Silver Wolf is the genius hacker of the Stellaron Hunters and a playable 5-star character in Star Rail. As a playable unit, she follows the Path of Nihility, possessing the Quantum element. She is designated as a Support unit, capable of dealing out respectable damage to enemies and a unique debuff that imparts an additional Weakness Break on the said enemy.

Using her mastery of Aether Editing, Silver Wolf can freely manipulate the matrix of reality itself. She considers the universe a game filled with massive puzzles and stages she must clear to progress.

Silver Wolf is currently available exclusively via the game’s Stellar Warp character event banner as a rate-up unit.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC and mobile platforms. This free-to-play, turn-based RPG borrows characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games. A PlayStation port was recently revealed at the Summer Games Fest 2023, set for a release sometime in Q4 2023.

Poll : 0 votes