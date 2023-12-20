Who is South Korean YouTuber Kelly? Everything about content creator who got "harassed" by men in Pune, India

A South Korean YouTuber and vlogger named Kelly (178K subscribers), found herself in a rather uncomfortable situation during her vlog exploring Pune, a city in the western state of Maharashtra, India. While engaging with locals and vendors throughout the video, towards the end, a couple of men were seen crossing boundaries by hugging her and physically grabbing her.

For those unfamiliar with the YouTuber, she is a South Korean vlogger who regularly shares videos showcasing her explorations in various parts of Asia. In the past month, she has been traveling in India and has uploaded several vlogs documenting her experiences as a tourist in the country.

What happened with South Korean YouTuber Kelly? YouTube video explored

Kelly, the South Korean vlogger, has been sharing videos that capture her travels in India. On December 12, she uploaded a video documenting her journey in Pune. In the final minutes of the video, viewers can witness her engaging in a lively and enjoyable conversation with some street vendors.

At that moment, a stranger from one of the stalls approached the streamer to greet her. However, things took an uncomfortable turn when he seemingly proceeded to wrap his hand around her neck and posed in front of the camera.

The South Korean YouTuber, visibly uncomfortable, promptly distanced herself from that spot, expressing:

"Thank you, thank you. Bye bye. I have to run away from here. Bye bye. Woah, they really like to hug. I don't know why. Okay, let's go. Let's go. Let's run away here."

Has the man been arrested?

The video rapidly gained traction and went viral online. Naturally, physically grabbing someone in such a manner, especially a foreign visitor, is deemed inappropriate and can lead to penalties if found guilty.

In fact, reports indicate that the man from the video has been arrested following a public outcry over his inappropriate behavior. NDTV has also issued a report on the incident. According to ACP Satish Mane, the arrest was initiated in response to the widespread circulation of the video on X.

Another official involved in the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kakasaheb Dole, said (transcript from Indian Express):

"An offence is being registered against this person based on a suo motu complaint. Once the FIR is registered, we can share more details."

It remains unclear whether only the man observed grabbing her has been arrested or if the second man, who participated in the selfie and seemingly encouraged the first man to hug her as well, has also been arrested.

What did the community say?

The South Korean YouTuber, naturally polite and reserved, did not express a strong opinion online. However, after viewers, especially from India, watched the video, they advised her not to allow strangers to physically touch her without consent. Here are some of the top comments made to the video:

Fans react to the viral clip. (Image via YouTube/Kelly)

Despite the sour experience, Kelly continues to regularly post on her channel. Her latest video features another vlog in the same city. The video has garnered a considerable amount of positive and encouraging messages from her fans.