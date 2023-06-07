Who was Twisten? Tributes pour as Valorant pro passes away aged 19

In a piece of shocking yet saddening news, Karel "Twisten" Ašenbrener, a Valorant player for Team Vitality, has tragically passed away at the tender age of 19. The French esports organization announced the news on June 6, 2023. The exact cause of his untimely demise has not been disclosed as of this writing. That said, it is believed to be a suicide.

Renowned for his aggressive playstyle and exceptional clutching abilities, Karel showcased his versatility as a player across multiple duelist agents. His impactful presence on Team Vitality's roster made him a key team member. His loss is a significant blow to the outfit, leaving a void that will be deeply felt.

Trigger Warning: Depression and Suicide

"Deeply saddened by this devastating loss" - Vitality's message following Twisten's tragic demise

The esports organization on Twitter solemnly announced the heartbreaking news of Twisten's untimely passing. In their statement, the French team expressed their deep sorrow and declared:

"We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this difficult time."

They continued:

"The whole Team Vitality organization is devastated by this news, and we will be stopping all communication for the rest of the day.”

In response to the harrowing news, the esports organization posted a subsequent tweet, sharing a link to helpline numbers dedicated to assisting individuals facing depression and mental health challenges.

Recognizing the importance of supporting those in need, they took a proactive step to provide resources and encourage seeking help for such issues:

Team Vitality 🐝 @TeamVitality



mhe-sme.org/library/youth-… Mental health continues to be an extremely important topic for everyone in esports and in life. If you are struggling please reach out to someone to talk, it is never too late Mental health continues to be an extremely important topic for everyone in esports and in life. If you are struggling please reach out to someone to talk, it is never too late ❤️mhe-sme.org/library/youth-…

It is worth mentioning that the Valorant player openly discussed his struggles with mental health issues. In February 2023, he bravely disclosed his personal battles, acknowledging that he had experienced moments of attempting self-harm and was in a difficult emotional state.

While there hasn't been an official announcement from the team, Assistant Coach Harry "Gorilla" Mepham stated that Twisten had taken his own life.

Vitality Gorilla @gorillaVL



I’ll leave this with a quote from his… Team Vitality 🐝 @TeamVitality Rest in Peace Karel Rest in Peace Karel ❤️ https://t.co/F3JjY9aCef I woke up this morning to the news of one of my closest friends, someone who genuinely felt as if he was my brother, taking his own life. Words can not describe the grief or emptiness i’m feeling right now. I loved him and forever will.I’ll leave this with a quote from his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I woke up this morning to the news of one of my closest friends, someone who genuinely felt as if he was my brother, taking his own life. Words can not describe the grief or emptiness i’m feeling right now. I loved him and forever will. I’ll leave this with a quote from his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Prior to his death, the Valorant pro posted a short message on Twitter. He simply wrote:

Twisten @TwistenVAL Good night Good night

What did the community say?

The news of Twisten's passing has evoked a profound outpouring of emotions. The impact of the news has resonated deeply, reflecting the significant influence and connection individuals can form within the gaming community. Here are some of the notable responses:

HEROIC @heroicgg



Rest in Peace @TeamVitality Our condolences, love & strength to all those close to him.Rest in Peace @TeamVitality Our condolences, love & strength to all those close to him.Rest in Peace ❤️

KRÜ Esports @KRUesports Rest in peace Karel @TeamVitality Our condolences and love to everyone close to him, stay strongRest in peace Karel @TeamVitality Our condolences and love to everyone close to him, stay strong ❤️ Rest in peace Karel

Team Heretics @TeamHeretics @TeamVitality We are deeply sad to hear about this. Much strength to his loved ones @TeamVitality We are deeply sad to hear about this. Much strength to his loved ones ❤️

𝖑𝖎𝖓 @sinister1a @TeamVitality I'm so sorry we couldn't do more for him, I promise as his friends and family we were trying our best to make him stay with us for at least a little longer. It's heartbreaking to know we talked a few moments before this happened. Until we meet again, Kaja🤍 @TeamVitality I'm so sorry we couldn't do more for him, I promise as his friends and family we were trying our best to make him stay with us for at least a little longer. It's heartbreaking to know we talked a few moments before this happened. Until we meet again, Kaja🤍

As a gaming community, it is of utmost importance to emphasize the significance of mental health and suicide prevention. The well-being of gamers and individuals involved in the industry should be a priority, fostering an environment that promotes positive mental health and supports those in need.

