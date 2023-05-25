Team Vitality vs FUT Esports - VCT EMEA League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT EMEA League started with Stage 2, which is critical. This Playoff stage will see the top six teams battle for the four slots for VCT Masters Tokyo. So far, Fnatic and Team Liquid are the two teams that have qualified for Masters Tokyo. Playoffs Day 3 has two matches lined up, and one of them is between FUT Esports and Team Vitality.

Day 2 of the Playoffs also had two matches. In the first match, FUT Esports were able to do something incredible by winning one map against the current champions, Fnatic. This is something that only BBL Esports was able to achieve during the Regular Season. However, Fnatic was able to completely dominate FUT Esports in the following two maps and won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-1.

The second match was actually a close one as Team Liquid took on NAVI. Team Liquid showed resilience and was able to make comebacks on both maps. Eventually, they won the BO3 series by 2-0, getting a spot for VCT Masters Tokyo.

Team Vitality vs FUT Esports - Which team will be knocked out in this match in VCT EMEA League?

Predictions

Team Vitality had a solid start in the EMEA League. They were amongst the top teams early on but seemed to struggle to get wins in the last few weeks of the Regular Season. Team Vitality won four out of nine matches in the Regular Season.

FUT Esports has been giving an outstanding performance in the EMEA League. They have been able to build upon their performance at VCT LOCK//IN. The team won five out of nine matches in the Regular Season.

Both these teams are equally good. However, one thing to note is that FUT Esports has been performing much better recently than Vitality. Statistically, FUT has an edge over Team Vitality.

FUT Esports @FUTesportsgg Serinin ikinci haritası olan Split'i 2-13 kaybediyoruz.



Sıradaki harita: Lotus! Serinin ikinci haritası olan Split'i 2-13 kaybediyoruz.Sıradaki harita: Lotus! ❌ Serinin ikinci haritası olan Split'i 2-13 kaybediyoruz. 🔜 Sıradaki harita: Lotus! https://t.co/1nlB8DaXZp

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other during the Regular Season, where FUT Esports won the BO3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

Team Vitality's most recent match was in the Playoffs of the EMEA League, where they lost the BO3 series by 1-2 to Team Liquid.

FUT Esports' most recent match was against Fnatic in the Playoffs of the VCT EMEA League, where they also lost the BO3 series by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

Team Vitality

Jokūbas "ceNder" Labutis

Labutis Santeri " BONECOLD " Sassi (IGL)

" Sassi (IGL) Michał " MOLSI " Łącki

" Łącki Tomas " Destrian " Linikas

" Linikas Karel " Twisten " Ašenbrener

" Ašenbrener Salah "Salah" Barakat (Coach)

FUT Esports

Furkan " Mr.FaliN " Yeğen (IGL)

" Yeğen (IGL) Konur " qw1 " Şahin

" Şahin Bugra " MOJJ " Kiraz

" Kiraz Dogukan " qRaxs " Balaban

" Balaban Ata " AtaKaptan" Tan

Tan Eray "Gais" Sarikaya (Coach)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the VCT EMEA League. They can also tune into the watch parties held by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Thursday, May 25, at 8 am PT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST.

Poll : Who will win this matchup? Team Vitality FUT Esports 0 votes