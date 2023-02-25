"I don't think we need to improve that much" - Team Vitality BONECOLD on facing Leviatán at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 is going strong as the tournament has now progressed to its Omega stage, in which 16 teams are fighting each other. Many squads have already failed to secure their footing in this competition. As a result, sides like Global Esports and ZETA DIVISION had to head back home with a single-elimination system on board.

Team Vitality has successfully secured another chance to win at VCT LOCK//IN as they defeated Global Esports (GE) in the aforementioned stage and are now preparing to take on Leviatán in the quarterfinals of the Omega bracket. Both teams house an incredible roster, and fans are definitely excited to see which lineup prevails in the end.

BONECOLD from Team Vitality speaks about the expectations from Leviatán matchup in VCT LOCK//IN Omega stage quarterfinals

Santeri "BONECOLD" Sassi is a Finnish Valorant professional who is currently playing for Team Vitality. He has previously served under Acend, the first team to win an international tournament associated with Riot Games' offering. The player is mostly known for his Initiator gameplay at competitive events, as he excels in that role.

In a recent matchup against Global Esports, BONECOLD — along with his team Vitality — showcased a phenomenal performance in front of a live crowd in Brazil.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda during the post-game press conference that commenced after the Global Esports vs. Team Vitality matchup, BONECOLD was asked to share his thoughts on the upcoming game where his team would face Leviatán. To this, he replied:

"I think the performance today from the whole team was really on-point. Going to the third map was like, we lost pistol rounds."

He confidently responded that his team's performance had been on-point against GE and that apart from the pistol rounds, they were looking pretty strong. He added that despite this performance, it had been a while since he'd played on stage:

"Even for me, it has been a long time since I played on a stage."

He concluded his statement by saying that Leviatán is a strong team; however, Vitality does not need to improve a lot — except in the pistol rounds — while playing against them in VCT LOCK//IN 2023. The side is confident in its abilities as the match against the Chilean team draws near. Here's what BONECOLD had to say:

"Going against Leviatán, I don't think we need to improve that much except a few pistol rounds, I’d say. Other than that, I think we are super confident going into that game."

Fans will be excited to see Team Vitality take on Leviatán, as both teams are regional favorites. With some of the best players to be featured in the match, fans can expect a great showdown at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 quarterfinals' Omega stage.

