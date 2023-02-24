"I would like more of it" - Global Esports' SkRossi on playing in VCT LOCK//IN 2023 with new teammates (Exclusive)

The 2023 Valorant esports season is going exceptionally strong so far with VCT LOCK//IN 2023. Held at the Ginásio do Ibirapuera arena in São Paulo, Brazil, the tournament has many fans excited as they witness the best of the Valorant teams take on each other while kicking off the 2023 season.

Amongst the 32 invited teams that included partnered rosters from the Americas, Pacific, and EMEA regions, alongside two Chinese invites, Global Esports got to showcase their incredible performances in the series as well.

Despite losing in the single-elimination bracket of VCT LOCK//IN, SkRossi successfully won the hearts of thousands of Indian Valorant fans after the Global Esports vs Team Vitality matchup.

SkRossi from Global Esports talks about his first LAN tournament with new roster at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar is a professional Valorant player from India who's currently playing for Global Esports. Besides playing Riot's tactical shooter, Rossi made his mark on the competitive CS:GO scene as well. The Indian player showcased an incredible performance on the big stage of VCT LOCK//IN as his team played their opening match against Team Vitality.

Unfortunately, due to the event's single-elimination system, Global Esports had to head home after their loss against the French team.

During the post-match press conference of the Global Esports vs Team Vitality matchup, Sportskeeda Esports asked SkRossi to speak about his experience playing a LAN tournament with the newly formed, 7-man roster and he was more than delighted to share his thoughts. He began by talking about the situation early on in Brazil:

"When we went for the tech-check the other day, I didn't feel anything. I was telling Moneyet that 'this is better than the prac-room'. This feels even better."

He added more to his statement by saying how different it was once the team started their opening game:

"Today, it was completely different. It was completely different for me during the entire map."

Rossi continued as he explained the entire team's performance throughout the game. He explained that it took time for him to get used to the feeling on stage as he slowly picked up the pace:

"I wasn't feeling myself. Round after round, after the Split game, to the Pearl game, I was telling my teammates, 'Okay guys, I think I'm feeling it now.' It was getting better."

VCT LOCK//IN viewers from India were likely delighted to see Rossi perform exceptionally well on the second map, Pearl. Not only did Global Esports win the map, but they continued that same momentum as they stepped into the third one.

Although Global Esports failed to secure a victory, Rossi added that VCT LOCK//IN 2023 was generally a great experience for him. He concluded with a statement that he would like more of this experience with his roster in the future:

"Our second map was also good. But on the third map, I think we just gave them the momentum. We played it into their hands. But overall, it was good, a nice experience. I would like more of it. I want to gain more experience and enjoy playing here."

Global Esports fans will be happy to learn that the Indian team has more time to get on their feet as the year has just begun. With the partnership slot secured, GE's seven-man rotating roster can undoubtedly prove their worth in the 2023 VCT season.

