"We picked it to test it out ourselves"- NAVI ANGE1 on playing Lotus against KRÜ Esports at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

With VCT LOCK//IN 2023 continuing its Omega brackets, fans are awaiting the best team showdowns as the single-elimination tournament has already taken out a few top-tier rosters. With teams like NAVI and Team Secret progressing towards the second round, the upcoming days of the series are undoubtedly going to be exciting.

NAVI showcased an exceptional performance against KRÜ Esports in their opening matchup. Fans are excited to see NAVI progress as they are all set to take on Team Secret. The European team houses some of the best talents coming into VCT LOCK//IN 2023, with each member having won an international LAN tournament.

ANGE1 from NAVI speaks about KRÜ's performance after the game at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Kyrylo "ANGE1" is a Ukrainian Valorant professional player who is currently playing for NAVI. The athlete has had a fruitful esports career as he formerly played CS:GO on multiple rosters throughout his career in the industry. Upon shifting to Valorant, ANGE1 found success with the FPX roster shortly after.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, ANGE1 was asked to share his thoughts on KRÜ Esports' playstyle on Lotus, the newest addition to the Valorant map pool. With NAVI defeating KRÜ on the map, the player gave a polite reply:

"It's actually very hard to analyze it just after the game. But I don't think they still don't have enough experience on Lotus, playing against our comp, exactly the way we play this map."

He continued his statement by saying that it was expected, as the NAVI roster themselves were testing the map out in VCT LOCK//IN.

It makes sense as well, with NAVI preparing their best to encompass all maps to their strategy pool as the 2023 VCT season progresses:

"And that's normal. We basically picked it to play and test it out ourselves on this map."

He ended the statement by commending KRÜ Esports on their outstanding performance. He mentioned that his team had an excellent attacking half and that they tried their level best to win the game:

"I think that they should just keep working. They had a really good attempt and an insane attacking side."

With the conclusion of the opening matchup, KRÜ Esports unfortunately had to head back home with a single elimination system on board. However, they have the rest of the 2023 VCT season to get back up and perform their best.

On the other hand, Navi is on their way to the quarterfinals. With a few teams remaining in the series, only one will come out victorious and get to secure an extra slot for their region upon completion of VCT LOCK//IN 2023.

