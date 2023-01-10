When does Valorant Patch 6.0 go live for all regions?

Valorant Patch 6.0 is just around the corner. The upcoming patch will mark the beginning of Episode 6. Apart from a new map called 'Lotus,' Patch 6.0 will reintroduce Split to the active map pool along with several other bug fixes and changes. But that's not all - Episode 6, Act 1 will also introduce a new weapon skin bundle called 'Araxys,' with unique sound effects and animations.

Patch 6.0 will go live on January 10, 2023. However, depending on the time zone, this date might shift to January 11, 2023. The game's servers worldwide will be down for maintenance, after which the new patch will go live along with Episode 6, Act 1.

This article covers all the dates and times the upcoming patch is expected to go live across regions.

Valorant Patch 6.0 release time in different regions

According to Riot Games' official Valorant service status page, the game's servers will be offline at the following times and dates:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 14:00 PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 14:00 PST Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 06:00 PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 06:00 PST Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 20:00 PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 20:00 PST Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 14:00 PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 14:00 PST Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 06:00 PST

Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 06:00 PST North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 06:00 PST

Based on how Riot Games has executed the launch of new patches in the past, the servers are expected to be down for around one to four hours, depending on the patch size.

Since the new update will reintroduce the iconic Valorant map Split with major changes and a new map called 'Lotus,' the patch size is expected to be large. Hence, it is likely that the servers will be down for several hours.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Watch now: Rediscover the wonders of the forgotten world on Lotus: a new 3-site map launching with Episode 6: REVELATION.Watch now: riot.com/3GI3HG7 Rediscover the wonders of the forgotten world on Lotus: a new 3-site map launching with Episode 6: REVELATION. Watch now: riot.com/3GI3HG7 https://t.co/0cg5T1xFkz

Once the server maintenance is complete, Valorant players can update their game to Patch 6.0 and enjoy the latest content offered by Riot Games in Episode 6 Act 1.

Everything fans can expect in Valorant Patch 6.0

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Here are all the changes you can expect when Split returns to Competitive Queue in Patch 6.0 next week.



-A Main and A Tower before/after Here are all the changes you can expect when Split returns to Competitive Queue in Patch 6.0 next week.-A Main and A Tower before/after https://t.co/ekVb0wsE6W

As mentioned earlier, Split is expected to return with major changes along with a new map called Lotus, based in the Western Ghats of India. However, to accommodate the return of this map and the introduction of a new one, Bind and Breeze will be removed from the active map pool.

Apart from these changes, a new skin bundle called 'Araxys' will be added and is expected to contain skins for the Vandal, Operator, Shorty, and Bulldog, along with a Melee weapon. The bundle will cost players 8100 VP.

As seen previously, fans will also be presented with a new Battle Pass featuring numerous premium and free rewards to grind through and unlock.

Additionally, numerous changes and bug fixes are expected with the upcoming Patch 6.0.

Valorant is a free-to-play first-person shooter title from Riot Games. Being a competitive shooter, it has evolved into a massive esports title with players around the globe battling across numerous competitions for honor, glory, and, of course, lucrative cash prizes.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Watch now: From darkness, revelation. Join us for Episode 6: REVELATION–kicking off Jan 10, 2023.Watch now: riot.com/3Cl4aeT From darkness, revelation. Join us for Episode 6: REVELATION–kicking off Jan 10, 2023. Watch now: riot.com/3Cl4aeT https://t.co/xZnP6cxkxR

Since its release, the game has seen five Episodes, each containing three Acts. Currently, Episode 5, Act 3, is live. The upcoming Patch 6.0 update will kick off Episode 6, Act 1.

Poll : 0 votes