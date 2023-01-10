Valorant patch 6.0 server downtime (January 10): Maintenance schedule for all regions 

With the new Valorant Act being around the corner, the game's servers throughout the world will undergo a scheduled server maintenance today, shortly before the new patch is deployed.

According to Riot Games' official Valorant service status page, the Riot client will be offline during the following period:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 14:00 PST

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 06:00 PST

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 20:00 PST

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 14:00 PST

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 06:00 PST

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 10/01/2023 at 06:00 PST

Based on past trends, Valorant servers are likely to be unavailable for anywhere from 1 to 4 hours. Considering the size of the patch and the content involved, players may have to wait longer than usual for patch 6.0 to arrive.

Valorant Patch 6.0 is set to introduce Lotus map, featuring the return of Split among other changes

Patch 6.0 of Valorant will introduce Act 1 of Episode 6: Revelation. The upcoming Act will unveil a new map titled Lotus, an Exclusive Edition skin collection called Araxys, and a multitude of changes that the game's community is excited to see.

Valorant's ninth map addition, Lotus, is set to be one of the most anticipated aspects of the upcoming patch. Set in the Western Ghats of India, Lotus is a vast three-site map with its own unique features that are expected to captivate the playerbase.

Players all over the world can try out the new map as soon as the new patch arrives. Riot Games will also be restoring Split back into the map pool.

Split was pulled out of the current map pool to make way for the previous map addition, Pearl, in Episode 5 Act 1. However, after a series of impactful changes, Split is ready to re-enter the game's rotating map pool.

As Valorant is keen on maintaining its seven-map pool for its Competitive and Unranked game modes, Lotus and Split will enter the existing map pool at the cost of two other maps - Bind and Breeze. As of writing, players only have a few hours left to try their luck on the aforementioned maps in ranked or unranked lobbies before the new patch arrives.

In addition to these changes, players can also expect the arrival of an ominous, sci-fi themed XE tier skin collection called Araxys. This upcoming bundle consists of weapon skins for Vandal, Operator, Shorty, Bulldog and Melee (Bio Harvester). Players can either purchase the entire bundle for 8100 VP, or get each individual weapon for 2175 VP, with the exception of the melee, which will cost 4350 VP.

More details regarding Patch 6.0 will be disclosed in the coming hours, soon after the official patch notes are released.

