Valorant will receive a new featured weapon bundle with the upcoming Episode 6 Act 1 update. The developers have ingrained a sinister and alien-looking design into this weapon collection that can send shivers down your enemy’s spine.

The upcoming Araxys weapon bundle will contain five cosmetics - four gun skins and an assorted melee weapon.

Riot Games has been stern about providing the best and most inspiring designs to the player base, whether a featured bundle or a weapon collection from the Battle Pass.

Here are the details of the upcoming Araxys weapon bundle that will be introduced to Valorant in Episode 6 Act 1.

Valorant’s new Araxys skin line to debut with the upcoming Episode 6 Act 1 update

Valorant has emerged as a dominant first-person shooter title with a massive collection of weapon cosmetics that the player base can purchase and enjoy. The upcoming Episode 6 Act 1 update will be a huge patch as it will introduce a brand new Battle Pass with three skin lines and an entirely new map alongside the Araxys weapon bundle.

The Araxys weapon bundle will only be available through the in-game store. The bundle will remain in the store for a set amount of time.

Players can purchase the complete bundle from the store or wait until their daily rotation of skins returns the Araxys cosmetic.

Araxys weapon bundle

The entire bundle is based on presenting an alien, sci-fi, and aggressive theme that reeks of ominous energy and threatens anyone who ends up on the wrong side of the barrel. It will be an Exclusive Edition bundle featured on the store page.

Following past pricing trends, the bundle will cost a whopping 8700 Valorant Points (VP). Here is a list of all the items included in it:

Araxys Vandal

Araxys Operator

Araxys Shorty

Araxys Bulldog

Araxys Bio Harvester (melee)

Araxys Gun Buddy

Araxys Card

Araxys Spray

Moreover, the weapon skins will have a total of four variants, including the base one, and a total of three upgradable levels. The bundle contains custom VFX and sound effects. Developers have also ingrained some interesting inspect animation alongside a new idle animation.

Release Date

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Got everything? This Act’s Battlepass is coming to a close—grab everything you need now before they're gone. Got everything? This Act’s Battlepass is coming to a close—grab everything you need now before they're gone. https://t.co/l78VVldQXN

The Araxys weapon bundle will be released on January 10, 2023, alongside the Episode 6 Act 1 update. It is truly a work of art that is sure to allure the eyes of every Valorant player in the community.

The new Exclusive Edition skin collection is expected to remain in the featured section of the in-game store until the next weapon bundle is released.

This concludes the details of the Araxys weapon bundle arriving in Valorant. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and details about the upcoming Lotus map.

