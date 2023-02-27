"You have to understand what you need to do for the team" - Fnatic Chronicle on picking KAY/O in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

The intense matchup between Fnatic and FURIA at the VCT LOCK//IN quarterfinals impressed fans, with the former displaying an exceptional performance. While FURIA failed to take on their opponents on their home ground, the Brazilian team still displayed a phenomenal performance.

Fnatic won in a clean 2:0 fashion. With the single-elimination system on board, FURIA failed to progress forward in the tournament. Meanwhile, the former's roster won two of their games consecutively as they also defeated Sentinels in their opening matchup at VCT LOCK//IN 2023.

As the European team prepares to take on 100 Thieves in their next matchup, players like Chronicle from Fnatic had a few words to share after their game against FURIA.

Chronicle from Fnatic speaks about picking up KAY/O at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 and future tournaments

Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov is a Russian player who plays Valorant professionally for Fnatic. Prior to his tenure here, the Russian had been a part of popular rosters like the M3 Champions and Gambit.

While he has mostly been seen using Agents like Raze and Chamber in the past, he has also taken up an interesting role as an Initiator in the last few games.

Sportskeeda Esports asked Chronicle about his KAY/O pick at VCT LOCK//IN against FURIA at the post-game press conference. He was also asked to share his thoughts on picking up this new role and how he is adjusting to it. To this, Chronicle replied:

"For me it's obviously kind of tough because as a flex player, you need to know every role. Perfectly understand what you need to do for your team and what you need to do on the map."

He explained that as a flex player, it is a bit difficult to take on every new role and Agent that comes to Valorant. Coming into VCT LOCK//IN 2023, he picked KAY/O and had to learn all his abilities to play on maps. While he had also played the character earlier, he still had to ensure his roster gained an edge with him in the squad.

He continued his statement by saying that preparation takes some time as picking up a new Agent forces a player to learn its fundamentals, atleast at this level of play:

"It is obviously tough in terms of preparation because you need to spend some time learning some fundamentals and lineups. I'm really glad that I can help my teammates with everything I can do right now."

He concluded his statement by saying he is thankful for the fact that he can be of use to his roster with whichever Agent he picks.

