Who are the voice actors of Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail has a variety of characters in its catalog and various artists voicing them. These VAs ensure each unit is as life-like as possible. A recent tweet from this game's publisher, HoYoverse, revealed Guinaifen's official art. This same post also introduced her and the people voicing her. While very little is known about her background, her release in Honkai Star Rail should be joyous.

Fans interested in learning about Guinaifen VAs can check out the section below.

Guinaifen's voice actors across multiple languages in Honkai Star Rail

The English voice actor of Guinaifen

In an official announcement tweet, it was confirmed that Morgan Lauré will voice Guinaifen.

She has voiced characters across multiple anime and video games. Morgan was a VA for Diablo IV and Street Fighter 6. She has lent her voice to characters like Henrietta "Annette" von Penrose in 86; Akira Mado from Tokyo Ghoul √A and Tokyo Ghoul: re; Kaori Kanzaki in A Certain Magical Index; and Elena Aoki in Gleipnir.

The Japanese voice actor of Guinaifen

Suguta Hina will voice Guinaifen's lines in Japanese in Honkai Star Rail.

Hina is a VA and a singer who worked in many anime series. She is known for lending her voice to Marin Kitagawa in My Dress-up Darling, Eleonora Dorothy in The Legendary Hero Is Dead, Kirigaya Touko in BanG Dream!, and Yura in Call of the Night.

She has also worked on some video games, voicing Haruka in Afterlost, Touko Kirigaya in BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!, and Origan in Kyoutou Kotoba RPG: Kotodaman.

Who is Guinaifen in Honkai Star Rail?

Guinaifen's official splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Guinaifen is an outworlder who ended up residing on Xianzhou Luofu's ship by accident. Now she is a passionate street performer who has fallen in love with its culture. The moniker Guinaifen is a Xianzhou name that was given to this character by her good and close friend Sushang; her original name is Guinevere.

After landing on Xianzhou Luofu's ship, Guinaifen learned some skills that would keep her fed and clothed: breaking a stone slab upon the chest of others, eating noodles upside down, and catching projectiles with her bare hands.

Guinaifen will be joining the Fire-element roster. This unit will specialize in debuffing her enemies and dealing damage as she follows the Nihility path.

Guinaifen is yet to debut in Honkai Star Rail. Trailblazers who are fascinated by this character will have to wait for her release to hear her voice lines in the upcoming game version 1.4.