Who are the voice actors in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is quite a fantastic addition to both the Legos series of games. With so many characters to unlock and so many things to do in the game, players have a lot to uncover.
However, while playing through it, players may have sensed a bit of familiarity with the voices of the characters they encountered in the game. Here is the list of the voice actors players may recognize.
A. J. LoCascio, Arif S Kinchen, and more are voice actors in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga goes through all of the Star Wars trilogies. This means that players will encounter characters from all time periods and locations from around the Star Wars universe.
Players can expect to find a lot of familiar faces and also some new additions they may not have known during their playthrough.
A. J. LoCascio
Players may recognize A. J. LoCascio who has been present in other games such as Horizon Forbidden West. In the Lego Star Wars games in the series, he plays Han Solo.
Andy Secombe
Players may recognize Secombe's voice because he performed the original role of Watto in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. He continues that tradition here, and plays Watto in the Lego Star Wars universe.
Anthony Daniels
Fans of the series will definitely recognize the iconic voice of Anthony Daniels as he reprises his role as C3P0 in Lego Star Wars.
Arif S Kinchen
Arif S. Kinchen plays the role of FINN, otherwise known as FN-2187. He has featured in other games as well, such as Deathloop and the Last of Us Part II, where he took on various roles in the games.
Billy Dee Williams
Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may recognize Billy Dee Williams as the iconic Lando Calrissian. He reprises his role here in the Lego version of the character as well.
Catherine Taber
Having previously voiced the character of Padme in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, Taber returns in Lego Star Wars as the voice of Padme. She has previously worked on titles such as Minecraft: Story Mode, Fortnite, and Spyro the Dragon.
Corey Burton
Players familiar with the Lego Star Wars: The Clone Wars may recognize the voice of Count Dooku, as Corey Burton returns to the role in game. Burton has worked with Disney on a number of titles, including Hercules, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Ducktales.
David Menkin
Menkin performs the role of Luke Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and has previously worked on various other roles in the gaming industry. These titles include Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Control, and Horizon Zero Dawn.
James Arnold Taylor
James Arnold Taylor returns from Star Wars: The Clone Wars to play the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the game. He is also known for the video game series Ratchet and Clank, where he voiced Ratchet.
Kevin Michael Richardson
Richardson plays the role of Jabba the Hutt in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Players have likely also heard him in his role as Dr. Hibbert in The Simpsons and Shredder in The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Matt Lanter
Matt Lanter played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and returns in-game to the same role.
Shelby Young
Young plays the role of Princess Leia Organa in the game and has also previously worked on Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
Stephen Stanton
Stanton previously worked in the role of Grand Moff Tarkin on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, however for The Skywalker Saga, he plays Ben Kenobi in the game.
T. C. Carson
T. C. Carson previously voiced Kratos in God of War, and in The Skywalker Saga he plays Mace Windu. He has also played roles in other games as well, including Bioshock Infinite.
Tom Kane
Kane provides voices for quite a few characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These include Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Admiral Akbar. He has voiced Yoda in numerous projects, but also played Professor Utonium on The Powerpuff Girls.