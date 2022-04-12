Who are the voice actors in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is quite a fantastic addition to both the Legos series of games. With so many characters to unlock and so many things to do in the game, players have a lot to uncover.

However, while playing through it, players may have sensed a bit of familiarity with the voices of the characters they encountered in the game. Here is the list of the voice actors players may recognize.

A. J. LoCascio, Arif S Kinchen, and more are voice actors in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga goes through all of the Star Wars trilogies. This means that players will encounter characters from all time periods and locations from around the Star Wars universe.

Players can expect to find a lot of familiar faces and also some new additions they may not have known during their playthrough.

A. J. LoCascio

A. J. LoCascio plays Han Solo (Image via Warner Brothers)

Players may recognize A. J. LoCascio who has been present in other games such as Horizon Forbidden West. In the Lego Star Wars games in the series, he plays Han Solo.

Andy Secombe

Andy Secombe plays the part of Watto (Image via Throneful/YouTube)

Players may recognize Secombe's voice because he performed the original role of Watto in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. He continues that tradition here, and plays Watto in the Lego Star Wars universe.

Anthony Daniels

Anthony Daniels plays the role of C3P0 (Image via starwars.fandom.com)

Fans of the series will definitely recognize the iconic voice of Anthony Daniels as he reprises his role as C3P0 in Lego Star Wars.

Arif S Kinchen

Kinchen portrays FINN or FN-2187 in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via Clay Brazil/YouTube)

Arif S. Kinchen plays the role of FINN, otherwise known as FN-2187. He has featured in other games as well, such as Deathloop and the Last of Us Part II, where he took on various roles in the games.

Billy Dee Williams

Players may recognize Billy Dee Williams as the iconic Lando (Image via Blitzwinger/YouTube)

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may recognize Billy Dee Williams as the iconic Lando Calrissian. He reprises his role here in the Lego version of the character as well.

Catherine Taber

Taber performs the role of Padme in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via Throneful/YouTube)

Having previously voiced the character of Padme in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, Taber returns in Lego Star Wars as the voice of Padme. She has previously worked on titles such as Minecraft: Story Mode, Fortnite, and Spyro the Dragon.

Corey Burton

Burton plays the role of Count Dooku in game (Image via SW Gaming/YouTube)

Players familiar with the Lego Star Wars: The Clone Wars may recognize the voice of Count Dooku, as Corey Burton returns to the role in game. Burton has worked with Disney on a number of titles, including Hercules, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Ducktales.

David Menkin

Menkin stars as Luke Skywalker in game (Image via fandom.com)

Menkin performs the role of Luke Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and has previously worked on various other roles in the gaming industry. These titles include Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Control, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

James Arnold Taylor

James Arnold Taylor plays the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Image via GameClips/YouTube)

James Arnold Taylor returns from Star Wars: The Clone Wars to play the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the game. He is also known for the video game series Ratchet and Clank, where he voiced Ratchet.

Kevin Michael Richardson

Richardson plays the role of Jabba the Hutt (Image via Generikb/YouTube)

Richardson plays the role of Jabba the Hutt in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Players have likely also heard him in his role as Dr. Hibbert in The Simpsons and Shredder in The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Matt Lanter

Lanter plays Anakin Skywalker in game (Image via TheHiddenBlade01/YouTube)

Matt Lanter played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and returns in-game to the same role.

Shelby Young

Young plays the role of Princess Leia Organa (Image via SadPickel/YouTube)

Young plays the role of Princess Leia Organa in the game and has also previously worked on Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Stephen Stanton

Stanton plays Old Ben Kenobi in game (Image via Warner Brothers)

Stanton previously worked in the role of Grand Moff Tarkin on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, however for The Skywalker Saga, he plays Ben Kenobi in the game.

T. C. Carson

Carson plays the role of Mace Windu within The Skywalker Saga (Image via SadPickel/YouTube)

T. C. Carson previously voiced Kratos in God of War, and in The Skywalker Saga he plays Mace Windu. He has also played roles in other games as well, including Bioshock Infinite.

Tom Kane

Kane stars in multiple roles in game (Image via GosuNoob/YouTube)

Kane provides voices for quite a few characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These include Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Admiral Akbar. He has voiced Yoda in numerous projects, but also played Professor Utonium on The Powerpuff Girls.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan