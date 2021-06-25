Who voices Captain Jack Sparrow in Sea of Thieves?

Captain Jack Sparrow has made his way into Sea of Thieves via the A Pirate's Life expansion update.

The Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most popular movie franchises in history. Xbox teaming with Disney for this collaboration is a huge move that has paid off thus far.

So, who is it that voices the notorious Captain of the Black Pearl? The voice behind Jack Sparrow is none other than Jared Butler, an actor who Disney game fans may be familiar with.

Jared Butler voices Captain Jack Sparrow in Sea of Thieves

Image via Rare

In May of 2020, Disney cut ties with Jack Sparrow actor Johnny Depp after allegations of domestic violence surfaced. To this day, no talks have been had to bring him back to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

That hasn't stopped his likeness from being used when it comes to the iconic Jack Sparrow. In Kingdom Hearts III, Disney Infinity, and now Sea of Thieves, Jack Sparrow has appeared with the voice of Jared Butler behind him.

Take a journey to defend your world against threats from beyond the horizon! Featuring characters and locations from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean crossing over into the Sea of Thieves, Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life is available now as part of the free Season Three update. pic.twitter.com/jkIAe9EXcS — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) June 22, 2021

If one didn't know any better, it would be impossible to tell that this was not Johnny Depp doing the voice. His recreation of Depp's Jack Sparrow character is spot on, which is why he has reprised the role once again.

Who is Jared Butler?

Image via Square Enix/Jared Butler

Jared Bulter is an American voice actor with a long line of Jack Sparrow credits prior to Sea of Thieves. He first voiced the character in the At World's End video game adaption all the way back in 2007.

He followed that up with Pirates of the Caribbean Online the same year. Another Johnny Depp character he voiced in a video game version of a movie is that of Rango the lizard.

Sea of Thieves Jack Sparrow is not Johnny Depp!

Jared Butler is a voice actor who voiced Captain Jack Sparrow already in:

The Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End video game,

Pirates of the Caribbean Online,

Disney Infinity,

Fantasmic!,

Kingdom Hearts III. pic.twitter.com/SSG5bMw8EC — AbadonV (@AbadonV) June 18, 2021

Jared Butler also lent his skills to the public NPCs in Grand Theft Auto V and various short films. It only makes sense that he was picked for the role of Jack Sparrow in Sea of Thieves with the success of his past roles.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod