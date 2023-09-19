Who is Wakey Wines? Controversial Prime reseller accepts KSI's challenge, manages to buy rare and exclusive bottle

Mohammad Azir Nazir, the proprietor of UK-based Wakey Wines (convenience store), gained overnight fame thanks to his TikTok videos last year. During his peak popularity, this store manager and owner earned notoriety for reselling bottles of JJ "KSI" and Logan Paul's Prime Hydration drinks at significantly higher prices, occasionally reaching as high as £100 per bottle.

The TikTok sensation has once again captured the spotlight, this time due to the recent release of limited edition bottles by KSI and Logan Paul in partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Interestingly, these exclusive bottles were only available in LA. KSI reposted an image of the limited edition bottles, confidently asserting that Wakey Wines would never acquire them:

"Ain’t no way Wakey Wines can get this lol"

KSI challenges Wakey Wines to procure the bottles (Image via Twitter/X)

Did Wakey Wines get the limited edition Prime Bottles?

The controversial reseller, Wakey Wines, fired back at KSI after he challenged the business owner's ability to obtain the new bottles, which are not available for sale in the UK.

Last week, the TikToker even issued a challenge to KSI, offering to obtain the bottle in exchange for a boxing match with the YouTuber. Just a few days later, he went a step further by releasing a diss track targeting the Sidemen member.

It seems, however, that the shop owner has indeed managed to acquire the limited edition Los Angeles Dodgers-themed bottles. He also shared a selfie of himself with a couple of bottles in front of him. A verified Sidemen Updates page on Twitter/X shared the picture:

The TikToker with the new limited edition Prime bottles (Image via Twitter/X)

The picture has already prompted a response from KSI, who expressed his astonishment on his Twitter/X account upon seeing the shop owner obtain bottles that aren't even available in the UK. He posted:

"Kmt (Kiss my teeth) this guy man"

KSI left stunned by the TikToker getting the new limited edition Prime bottles (Image via Twitter/X)

Why is Wakey Wines considered controversial?

Although the owner has successfully obtained the bottle, the prospect of KSI engaging in a boxing match with him seems highly unlikely, considering the owner's past controversies and legal entanglements related to drug-related issues.

In fact, the TikToker has even spent time in jail due to drug-related issues prior to opening his convenience store in Wakefield, UK. In March this year, he reported that the police raided his shop in search of potential illegal drugs.

However, no illegal substances were found, and the TikToker asserted that he was running a legitimate and clean business.

Nonetheless, he did fall into controversy as many perceived his business practices as ethically questionable, given that he was selling a bottle worth £5 for as much as £100.