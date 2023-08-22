“An absolute embarrassment” - John Fury attracts the internet’s wrath after making ‘obscene gestures’ at KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference

John Fury lost his temper and caused a disruptive commotion at Tuesday's pre-fight press conference for the KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis matchups.

The four fighters struggled to uphold a promotional ambiance as they engaged in verbal sparring. However, it was the disruptive conduct of John Fury that caused the event at Wembley Arena to conclude prematurely. He proceeded to forcefully hurl promotional items from the setup and overturn tables on the stage.

During the process of calming the turmoil, he even imitated the 'crotch grab' gesture. John Fury's actions drew considerable online criticism due to his obscene gestures.

"Plonker. Empty vessels make most noise..."

"Yo the promotion is getting wild."

"Bo lost it as soon as JJ asked 'why is Tyson ducking Usyk', man ruined that press conference to show off him dry humping the air."

"Embarrassing.. it’s sad that boxing has ended up like this 🤡 making loads of 💰 while ruining boxing. The sport is dead"

"He is an absolute embarrassment of an individual."

"Acting like that at 60 years of age is crazy."

"Old man Fury lost it with these obscene gestures."

"The Furys are never short of embarrassing themselves..."

"He just hates anyone else to get attention. Always has to be about him."

"John Fury needs to stay home lol"

What caused John Fury to lose his cool?

The press conference encountered a disturbance when Logan Paul unexpectedly unveiled a large birthday cake that depicted Dillon Danis in a knocked-out state. The two had engaged in a verbal exchange prior to John Fury's outburst.

Incensed by the personal attacks on their families and personal lives, the 59-year-old retired boxer rose from his seat in anger. Pleading with those on the stage to shift their focus to discussing the fight, Fury forcefully pushed a table and kicked a chair off the stage:

"Can we stop this sh*t? This is getting me down. Let’s talk some proper boxing and fighting. Forget the bullcr*p, let’s talk seriously now. There’s two men there going to fight, what’s your best plan of action?"

Fury added:

"People have come here today to hear fighting talk. It’s not kindergarten, it’s serious business. Men are going to get put to sleep in a few weeks’ time. Let’s talk about how it’s going to happen. Take the cake and stick it up you’re a***. All these fu*king little kids. I’m a fu*king machine! Can anyone question who I am here?” [h/t TalkSport]