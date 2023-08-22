John Fury goes berserk, absolutely destroys press conference setup featuring KSI, Logan Paul, and Dillon Danis

John Fury completely lost his cool and created chaos during Tuesday's pre-fight press conference for the matchups between KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

The high-profile boxing matches Danis vs. Paul and KSI vs. Fury are scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The bouts will take place as part of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England.

The four fighters had a hard time maintaining a cohesive promotional atmosphere as they exchanged verbal jabs. However, it was John Fury's disruptive behavior that led to the event, held at Wembley Arena, ending earlier than planned.

The presser had a bit of disruption when 'The Maverick' surprised everyone by revealing a huge birthday cake featuring an image of Dillon Danis after being knocked out.

However, about 20 minutes into the event, things took a more chaotic turn. It was 'Gypsy John,' who was seated on stage with his son, who possibly stole the show by dramatically escalating things. The 59-year-old father of the Love Island star Tommy Fury expressed his dissatisfaction with the proceedings shortly after the press event began. He then went on to forcefully remove promotional materials from the set and topple tables off the stage.

This behavior agitated KSI, prompting him to rise from his seat in apparent readiness to confront the elder Fury. At the same time, Paul also stood up on his chair and actively cheered on the chaos.

Check out the video below:

Fans react to John Fury's antics during the KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference

Fans swiftly responded to John Fury's antics at the KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Why does he have to make it about himself."

Another wrote:

"Something is genuinely off with him 😭"

Check out some more reactions below:

"John fury is me when they say the ice cream machine is down"

"This guy always has to be centre of attention💀"

"What a legend that old guys funny😂"

"Bro started humping the air molecules 💀"

"You gotta love Big John"

"Big John went from attacking a monitor at the Jake press conference to taking down the entire set 💀"

