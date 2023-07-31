YouTuber turned celebrity boxer, Olajide Olatunji, better known as KSI, is scheduled to fight the WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy Fury on Saturday, October 14, at the AO Arena in Manchester.

According to a report by talkSport's Michael Benson, the highly publicized bout will take place as an exhibition instead of a professional event as the British Board of Boxing of Control has refused to license it.

The event will instead be sanctioned by the Professional Boxing Association, which has regulated Olatunji's recent fights.

The troubling news has taken the internet by storm, with many fans speculating about the legitimacy of the event.

Reacting to the tweet, @josiahgonz05 opined:

"That's how yk its rigged."

Twitter user @BarlundR slammed Olatunji, but gave credit to another celebrity boxing star Jake Paul in his comment:

"Not a surprise. All [of] KSI’s fights are clown shows. Jake Paul [is] the only fighter in the influencer scene who does pro-fights with proper VADA testing and all."

Another user @RoryPeter7 wrote:

"Tommy Fury’s laughing. Millions of pounds for an exhibition against a guy he could beat in his sleep."

@ithink_thats wrote:

"So Tommy’s WBC belt isn’t on the line?"

Another netizen @thfcsmiso noted his disappointment, saying:

"Fights getting sanctioned by a peanut butter and jelly Mickey Mouse governing body."

Twitter user @GhaziTwaissi welcomed the announcement as he wrote:

"Doesn’t matter this isn’t professional boxing it’s influencer boxing lol. Also this is good, [it] means the card gonna be stacked asf."

Tommy Fury predicts knockout over KSI

Tommy Fury has already dealt with one influencer boxer in Jake Paul, and come October, he is set to share the ring with another. However, Paul believes KSI is a much easier fight than 'The Problem Child.'

Earlier this year, in an interview during the aftermath of Olatunji's controversial stoppage of Joe Fournier, 'TNT' proclaimed that Olatunji is a worse boxer than Paul and won't be able to go the full distance with a legitimate boxer such as himself:

"In my opinion, Jake Paul is better than KSI, and I've already dealt with him quite easily... I'm sure I can get KSI out of there in four rounds, I reckon."

Catch Tommy Fury's comments below (1:23):