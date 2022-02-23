Why Activision delaying 2023’s Call of Duty game is a blessing for the fan base and the franchise

If insider information is to be believed, the release of a new Call of Duty game planned for 2023 is being pushed back to 2024.

According to renowned journalist Jason Schreier, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is slated to come out as scheduled, and the next game will now be delayed. This will be the first time in nearly two decades that the series will deviate from the annual launch cycle.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier SCOOP: For the first time in two decades, Call of Duty will skip a year. Activision has delayed 2023's game, made by Treyarch, to 2024, sources tell Bloomberg. It's a shocking move that will have a massive impact on the franchise and the industry. bloomberg.com/news/articles/… SCOOP: For the first time in two decades, Call of Duty will skip a year. Activision has delayed 2023's game, made by Treyarch, to 2024, sources tell Bloomberg. It's a shocking move that will have a massive impact on the franchise and the industry. bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

While Warzone 2 is likely to come out in 2023, the pushback of a premium title will indeed have a long-term effect.

The Bloomberg report also states some of the possible reasons for this decision, and it has to do with the sub-optimal sales of Call of Duty Vanguard. Many in Activision believe that the versions are being released too quickly, sabotaging the sales effort.

Overall, this decision could be extremely beneficial for Activision and eventually Microsoft in the long run.

Changing the annual release cycle formula can be a game-changer for Call of Duty

Call of Duty Modern Warfare was released in 2019, followed by Black Ops Cold War the following year and Vanguard in 2021. There was also the release of Warzone in 2020, a free-to-play battle royale title.

All four games are distinctively different, with Warzone even getting integrations from the remaining three, but they have been indirectly competing with each other.

Modern military shooters are increasingly concentrating on multiplayer modes and competitive gameplay. While players can always buy different games, there is a question of time. It would have been okay had Call of Duty games been like FIFA titles.

That's not the case, and the recent updates to Black Ops Cold War indicate that. Those who have enjoyed the game will naturally look to invest more time as Activision continues to support it.

Margwa News Network @MargwaNetwork The new Cold War gun "Vargo-52" is now unlockable via Modern Warfare by getting 1000 damage in ~10-15 matches. The new Cold War gun "Vargo-52" is now unlockable via Modern Warfare by getting 1000 damage in ~10-15 matches. https://t.co/ukyrEMovZC

This, coupled with the availability of Warzone, may have influenced the less than expected sales of Vanguard.

Modern Warfare II is touted to be the next major release in the series, and if the promises are delivered, it can be a huge success for Activision. However, if the game turns out to be good, players are highly unlikely to switch to a new game in just one year.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Activision is set to delay next year's Call of Duty title.



This will be the first title in nearly two decades where the franchise won't have a yearly CoD.



It looks like a lot is riding on Modern Warfare II. Activision is set to delay next year's Call of Duty title. This will be the first title in nearly two decades where the franchise won't have a yearly CoD.It looks like a lot is riding on Modern Warfare II.

Some also believe that Warzone indirectly influenced the sales of Vanguard. Warzone 2 is planned for 2023, and Activision has already confirmed its development and its ambitions. Releasing a new Call of Duty game in the same year could potentially result in what may have happened to Vanguard.

Then comes the ultimate question of delivering a quality product. A longer development period may not always be synonymous with quality, but it increases the chances of ensuring fewer problems and more quality.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



More intel: We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… https://t.co/iBWEVQFwpf

In recent times, Activision has shown that they're ready to delay things if they feel they're not ready. So while the originally-planned 2023 release may not have started, there could have been an overall feeling that the product would have been rushed. Activision's willingness to avoid that may have been another reason.

Irrespective of the reasons, changing the annual cycle may be good news, at least for gamers. But, of course, there will be financial ramifications based on how much revenue every Call of Duty game makes annually.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Modern Warfare II will support Call of Duty for several years if needed. We don't need annual Call of Duty's anymore.



Warzone 2 + DMZ + Multiplayer will support COD easily for the next 2 years.



If anything, this move shows confidence in Infinity Ward over anything else. Modern Warfare II will support Call of Duty for several years if needed. We don't need annual Call of Duty's anymore.Warzone 2 + DMZ + Multiplayer will support COD easily for the next 2 years.If anything, this move shows confidence in Infinity Ward over anything else.

However, giving Modern Warfare II a longer potential life-cycle could also benefit Activision. Players will also be sure that their investment will now be supported for a more extended period, which could influence their purchase decisions.

As things stand, Activision is banking massively on Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and even on Warzone 2, which might come out in 2023.

