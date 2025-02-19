Why hasn't Assassin's Creed Unity received a 60 FPS patch for PS5 like Syndicate did?

Assassin's Creed shifted into its RPG era in 2017 and has since created games for that genre. When the PlayStation 5 came out, AC Origins and Odyssey received next-gen patches that locked the titles at 60 FPS. Since then, Ubisoft has also released these updates for its other PS4 games, such as Far Cry 5, New Dawn, and AC Syndicate.

With all these titles now sporting a locked 60 FPS on the PlayStation 5, it's obvious to wonder why Assassin's Creed Unity hasn't received one yet. This game came out all the way back in 2014 and has even passed its 10-year anniversary. With Unity's 11-year anniversary coming up this year, it seems apt to discuss why the title hasn't received a next-gen patch for the PlayStation 5.

The buggy launch of Assassin's Creed Unity

Famous faceless glitch from Unity (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/@William Li)

When Assassin's Creed Unity was released in 2014, it was extremely buggy, which left a bad taste in players' mouths. The game was unfinished and quite glitchy, which hampered the experience. This resulted in backlash from fans, for which Ubisoft apologized and gave out the expansion for Unity for free as compensation.

There were massive frame drops and horrific glitches on character models that made their faces disappear. While Unity is in a better state now, most of the fanbase gave up on this game after the buggy experience. With its bad reputation in the gaming community, Ubisoft might not feel fans want to give this title another shot with a next-gen patch.

Is there a way to play Assassin's Creed Unity at 60 FPS on a PlayStation 5?

You need an AC Unity disk for this (Image via Ubisoft)

There is a cheeky way to play Assassin's Creed Unity at 60 FPS on your PlayStation 5. When the game first launched, it supported an unlocked framerate, which was later patched out by Ubisoft. This means that the title is now locked at 30 FPS across all PlayStation 4 consoles. However, the disc of AC Unity still contains a version of the game that has an unlocked framerate.

If you insert the game's disc into your PlayStation 5 with the internet turned off, you can install Unity without the patch. This means you can experience the title at an unlocked framerate as long as you don't update the game. However, this can only be done with the disc version of AC Unity, as the digital version automatically installs the patch that locks the framerate to 30 FPS.

Will Assassin's Creed Unity ever receive a 60 FPS patch?

One can always hope (Image via Ubisoft)

While Ubisoft has not confirmed a 60 FPS update for Unity, it is still a possibility. With how frequently they are releasing next-gen patches for their PlayStation 4 releases, we might see a similar update for Unity sooner rather than later. However, with nothing confirmed at this point, it is all just pure speculation.

