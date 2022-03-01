Why there is no BGMI Lite launch date till now

Gamers in India have been waiting for a long time for the release of BGMI Lite in the country. Although BGMI was released last year as the country's own version of the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, the lite version is yet to be released even after one-and-a-half years of the ban on PUBG Mobile Lite.

Speaking of bans, the Government of India has recently banned the popular BR title Garena Free Fire along with 53 other Chinese apps. This has catapulted the demand for the release of the lite version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Fans of the game have taken to their social media handles, urging Krafton Inc to release the lite version. However, to date, the wait for the game's release continues.

Why hasn't there been any news of BGMI Lite launch date till now?

A few months back, Krafton organized a poll on the official Discord server of Battlegrounds Mobile India, urging users to cite reasons they need the lite version. However, since then, there has been no news regarding the game's release, adding to the frustration of gamers.

Ocean @lameboredghini BGMI Lite should release asap… I believe this is a decently good time for the game to arrive BGMI Lite should release asap… I believe this is a decently good time for the game to arrive

Popular BGMI streamers, players, and casters associated with Krafton had hinted at the release of the Lite version. Ocean Sharma had tweeted that it was the right time for Krafton to release the game as it would attract the player base from Free Fire after its ban.

Maxtern @RealMaxtern BGMI Lite update? BGMI Lite update?

Maxtern, a renowned face in the BGMI community, has also hinted at the game's release through his tweets, leaving fans elated. He made similar tweets before the release of BGMI last year, but this time around, the case seems to be different.

The popularity of the main version has resulted in the staggering rise of esports in India. Krafton has already conducted BGIS 2021, which clocked the fifth-highest watching event in YouTube gaming history. The developers have even announced the roadmap of BGMI esports for 2022.

With BMOC scheduled to begin soon, it seems as if Krafton has dedicated all their time to developing BGMI, while BGMI Lite has taken a backseat for the time being. It is to be seen when BGMI Lite is launched in the country.

