Why Cyberpunk 2077 needs a third-person mode in 2022

CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077 has had a rough start, but over the years, the developer has made strides towards redemption. The open-world first-person action RPG is notorious for being over-ambitious and underdelivering. One of the major criticisms about the game has been the fact that its first-person view clashes with its third-person character customization.

Fans have been clamoring for a third-person mode so that they can admire their creations and have the option to switch at any time. Here's why introducing the mode would be a crucial selling point for Cyberpunk 2077 at this point in time.

CD Projekt RED should strike while the iron is hot when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077

It is quite obvious that the wave of hype from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime has boosted the game's popularity. With more new players flocking to check out the game and experience Night City for the first time, CD Projekt RED has a golden opportunity to capitalize on the attention. The developer has taken the first step with the Edgerunners DLC content update, but there is still a long way to go.

So far, a third-person view can only be implemented through fan mods. This is the only way that players can check out their character "V" up close in real time. Detailed gear and weapons can be appreciated more in this manner. However, this method is not flawless.

There are many animations that are broken, thus hampering immersion and affecting gameplay. This aspect will need official intervention to smoothen the overall process, including elements like swimming, gunplay, and sliding (since the current mods cannot fix those).

Certain portions of the game would not be feasible in third person, such as vent-crawling and cutscenes that incorporate visual glitches for presentation purposes (like the Voodoo Boys ice tub scene). However, it would definitely be appreciable, especially since other games are taking that step forward.

For example, Resident Evil Village is soon getting the Winters' Expansion paid DLC, which adds a plethora of new content to Capcom's 2021 survival horror game. This includes a fully-fledged third-person mode for the originally first-person experience, replete with all, plus new, animations.

However, it should be noted that Resident Evil Village and Cyberpunk 2077 are two completely different games built on separate technologies. Just because Resident Evil Village translates well to third person does not mean that CD Projekt RED's game could also make the jump intact.

Looking at the variety of level design and combat styles in Cyberpunk 2077, the rural village scape pales in scope and ambition to the massive, neon-lit Night City.

It is hard to know whether CD Projekt RED will ever deliver a third-person mod due to its lack of consistency. However, in case it is possible, players will have more reasons to give Cyberpunk 2077 another try.

CD Projekt RED's game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

