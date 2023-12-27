Why EA FC 24's Ultimate Team Season Rewards is one of the best models in modern gaming?

The Ultimate Team mode in EA FC 24 is the most competitive content fans can enjoy in this title. As such, players need to earn as many viable cards in the form of rewards as possible to get an advantage over their opponents. While fans have several different methods to earn more bonuses, this game's take on a season pass system is one of the best in modern titles.

Unlike other live service experiences, EA FC 24 doesn't have any form of season passes. Instead, it has a reward path that refreshes every season and unlocks new rewards when the player reaches a milestone. This has also become one of the foremost ways for the community to improve their squads.

EA FC 24's seasonal rewards are genuinely free to play

One of the biggest complaints surrounding the Ultimate Team mode is that it includes plenty of pay-to-win elements. For example, those who spend money can get special packs that have increased chances of offering outstanding cards.

However, whether someone uses cash to buy FC Points or not has no effect on their progression with the reward path's milestones. This game doesn't have free or paid paths for the bonuses, either. Only one set of rewards is available for every season.

This ensures that all gamers can have a fair experience, and nobody gets an undue advantage simply because they can afford to spend real-life money. The same can also be said about unlocking Season Rewards.

Seasonal XP is obtained via different methods, which are available daily and weekly. The title offers no way for one player to get more of this XP than another. This helps ensure everyone has a fair chance of getting the seasonal rewards.

EA FC 24's seasonal rewards don't encourage FOMO

Typically, seasonal passes induce players to play even when they don't want to, just so they don't miss a reward. However, EA FC 24 usually offers plenty of time to complete all the milestones before a season ends. This ensures no one has to play the game against their will.

Seasonal XP can be earned in a variety of ways, many of which involve fans playing different matches. The results of these games rarely play a minor part in determining the progression. Additionally, simple tasks like completing different SBCs also provide seasonal XP.

Since EA Sports usually provides plenty of ways for players to get seasonal XP quickly, you don't need to play every day and complete every SBC. Yes, you'll still need to play a decent number of matches to make sure you don't let too many opportunities go to waste. However, missing out on a few will not hamper your progression when it comes to a reward path.

With all these factors combined, EA FC 24's Seasonal bonuses are a good example of a seasonal reward system implemented correctly.