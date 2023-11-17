EA FC 24 ManuBachoore SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the FC Pro Live promo underway in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released a set of puzzle SBCs representing various esports athletes. One of them is dedicated to ManuBachoore from Team Gullit. He is one of the best players in the world and will be competing in the FC Pro Open against other top contenders.

This is the first instance of EA Sports incorporating the esports circuit of its game in an actual promo in Ultimate Team. The concept of the Pro Live event is definitely exciting and creative, with various in-game items representing real-life gamers. Moreover, its cards will be receiving upgrades in EA FC 24 depending on their performance in the upcoming Pro Open tournament.

The ManuBachoore puzzle SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

ManuBachoore and Mark11 are the first two gamers to receive a puzzle SBC as part of the FC Pro Live promo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The former is a member of Team Gullit and is one of the most formidable athletes in this series' lineup.

He is represented by an SBC version of Hirving Lozano in the latest promo and has also received a puzzle Squad Building Challenge that offers a pack as its reward.

Challenge SBCs have been a mainstay of almost every promo so far, offering gamers an opportunity to get their hands on some cheap and easy packs by exchanging worthless fodder from their clubs. With the latest promo being linked to esports, EA Sports has added a unique twist to such SBCs by naming them after the competing athletes.

How to complete the ManuBachoore SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Similar to every other Challenge SBC, this one contains a single squad with a specific set of restrictions. These are the stipulations mentioned in its requirements:

Netherlands players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Players from the same country/Region: Maximum five in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum eight in your starting eleven

Player quality: Minimum Silver

Total chemistry: Minimum 24

The overall estimated cost of this inclusion is around 13,000 coins. While this is relatively high when compared to other Challenge SBCs, gamers can easily bring that amount down by using untradeable items from their clubs.

Silvers are easily accessible in Ultimate Team due to their low demand, making this inclusion rather easy to complete.

Is it worth completing the ManuBachoore SBC in EA FC 24?

The SBC offers a Small Rare Players Pack upon completion, which has a value of around 25,000 coins in the Store. That alone makes this SBC worth completing. Additionally, by doing so, gamers can work towards completing the FC Pro Live Puzzle Completionist objective set as well.