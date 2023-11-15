EA FC 24 Triple Threat Challenge 3 SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the Triple Threat promo approaching its conclusion in EA FC 24, EA Sports has released the Triple Threat Challenge 3 SBC for gamers to test their luck yet again and try to obtain an elusive special card. This is the third such Squad Building Challenge to be released over the week-long event, providing gamers with additional opportunities to get their hands on some cheap and easy packs.

Challenge SBCs have become a mainstay in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and have been a recurring part of every promo so far this year. These allow EA Sports to provide fans with new content on a regular basis. These releases also let gamers use their worthless fodder players in exchange for some packs.

The Triple Threat Challenge 3 SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Triple Threat promo has been an interesting and entertaining addition to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24. It certainly featured a creative idea, offering groups of three players each from some of the biggest clubs in football receiving special cards. This event's roster contains both active male and female athletes, as well as Hero items. That makes this latest Triple Threat Challenge 3 SBC even more enticing.

With players like Yaya Toure, David Ginola, and others being up for grabs, gamers are eager to obtain as many packs as possible to try and add these players to their squads in Ultimate Team.

How to complete the Triple Threat Challenge 3 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to previous Challenge SBCs, this one also consists of a single squad with a specific set of restrictions. These are the stipulations mentioned in its requirements:

Players from the same league: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Players from the same club: Maximum three in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 70

Total chemistry: Minimum 25

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 4,400 coins, which is primarily because of the low rating threshold of its requirements. Gamers can easily complete this challenge with silver items and reserve their gold cards for other Upgrade SBCs since those aren't needed in this inclusion.

The SBC offers a Jumbo Premium Gold Pack upon completion, which is worth around 15,000 coins in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. This makes the challenge a worthwhile proposition, as the cost of that pack is much more than what this inclusion costs.

While a Jumbo Premium Gold pack is not the most exciting pack in this game, it still offers some good odds of yielding a Triple Threat player.