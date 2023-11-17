EA FC 24 FC Pro Live Hirving Lozano SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The FC Pro Live event has begun in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Mexican superstar Hirving Lozano arriving as an SBC player. This is a live item with a dynamic overall rating, which can receive upgrades in the future based on the performance of a specific Esports athlete in the FC Pro Open.

The FC Pro Live promo is a brand new concept in EA FC 24, integrating the competitive side of professional Esports with Ultimate Team. The special cards released as part of this roster will receive boosts to their attributes based on the performances of their respective representatives, with Hirving Lozano being represented by ManuBachoore.

FC Pro Live Hirving Lozano is now available via an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

FC Pro is the new and improved professional Esports circuit in EA FC 24, with the best players from across the globe facing off against each other. With the FC Pro Open kicking off soon, the FC Pro Live event has introduced special players like Hirving Lozano who can receive boosts based on the results of this much-anticipated tournament.

The Mexican forward is an ideal candidate for a promo based on competitive gameplay, as he is renowned for being overpowered on the virtual pitch and is a fan favorite due to his various special versions over the years.

How to unlock FC Pro Live Hirving Lozano in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to unlock this special card contains two segments, each with stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of the individual squads:

83-rated squad

86 and higher OVR players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Top form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 120,000 coins, primarily due to the inflated price of Team of the Week items in the current state of the transfer market. However, gamers can bring this cost down by obtaining in-form cards from the 82+ Team of the Week Upgrade.

Is it worth completing the FC Pro Live Hirving Lozano in EA FC 24?

Expand Tweet

The PSV Eindhoven forward possesses the following stats:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 82

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 49

Physicality: 72

Not only has he received a significant boost over his previous Team of the Week card, but he could possibly be upgraded even further depending on ManuBachoore's performance in the upcoming tournament.

ManuBachoore is one of the most consistent and skilled players in the game, making the latest SBC even more appealing for gamers. He has a decent chance of securing a few upgrades for this 87-rated item, making the SBC a worthwhile proposition.