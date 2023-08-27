Why has EA Sports removed the FIFA 23 Level Up Player Pick SBC?

FIFA 23's Level Up Player Pick SBC was a surprising addition released on August 27 amid the Futties celebrations. The special challenge, which allowed gamers to get items from a previous promo, has now been removed by EA Sports. This information was made public via an announcement on the game's official Twitter account.

This isn't the first time an SBC has been temporarily removed from FIFA 23. Such exclusions are made when accidental errors creep into them on the developer's side of things. This is again the case, which is why EA Sports removed the Level Up Player Pick SBC from FIFA 23. Moreover, it has also been stated that a form of compensation will be provided to those affected by the glitch.

The main reason for Level Up Player Pick SBC's removal from FIFA 23

The Level Up Player Pick SBC was a special challenge that could be done multiple times. Every time someone finished it, they would get a special pack containing four cards. The one they chose was added to their squad, while the remaining three were dropped. All reward options in this SBC belonged to the two teams of the popular Level Up promo.

Every card in that series has two versions: standard and leveled up. The latter contains better stats and higher overalls and should have been offered to gamers. However, many FIFA 23 community members have reported that they got the standard versions instead of leveled-up ones.

Not only are the former items weaker, but it's impossible to get their upgraded versions by the usual method currently. This is why Level Up Player Pick SBC was removed from Ultimate Team.

While EA Sports quickly took note and removed the challenge, there's no timeline regarding when it will be back. It has taken over 12 hours in the past for this game's developers to patch errors and reintroduce an SBC.

All players affected by the glitch will get a new Player Pick if they have completed this now-removed challenge. This will likely offer the same Level Up options that they should have received in the first place. EA Sports has stated that this compensation will arrive in the coming day.