"Why is everyone in Nod Krai!!!": Genshin Impact fans react as multiple factions set to appear in Nod-Krai 

Genshin Impact's latest Song of the Welkin Moon web event has revealed details about the various factions operating in the upcoming Nod-Krai region. This has also provided insight into the different characters likely to appear in this area. Naturally, the number of different factions has generated a lot of hype among fans.

Ad

u/Chocxl shared a post on the Genshin Impact subreddit, sharing a screenshot of the Knights of Favonius.

Ad

Trending

User u/chimestonks commented the following on the post discussing the new revelations:

"There's ELEVEN of these pages, why is everyone in Nod Krai!!!"

To this, the OP u/Chocxl responded by saying:

"I think Hoyoverse is really trying to hype up Nod Krai by involving so many factions and important people – which would make sense because we are basically near the end of the story! I really hope we see Alice and we get a playable Varka!!!"

Ad

According to them, the reason for so many factions coming together in one place might be something crucial, story-wise. Since the Traveler has already journeyed across six of the seven nations of Teyvat, we may be nearing the end of the narrative. Moreover, they also stated that they are looking forward to meeting Alice and Varka if they appear in Nod-Krai.

u/Saldislayer had a similar idea. They believe the Nod-Krai storyline will be important, and the developer may only focus on it during the 6.x updates:

Ad

"It seems chances are high that Nod Krai will be for the entire 6.x update. Too much is already previewed for it to be just a mini map expansion."

User u/NoNefariousness2144 seemingly agreed to this perspective, further suggesting:

"It makes sense to use Nod Krai as a buffer if Snezhaya and the Teyvat finale are going to require more work. Not to mention Hoyo is probably beginning to work on whatever content will come after Teyvat."

Ad

Reddit user u/umm_uhh also shared their thoughts on the matter:

"Nod Krai is the turning point for the story, where probably sh** will start going down, up to this date, the problems in each region were more personal."

As per them, the reason all eleven factions are in one place could be because Nod-Krai may be a turning point in Genshin Impact's story. Up until now, the problems the Traveler solves in each nation didn't affect anyone on the outside, but the stakes may become higher from here onwards.

Ad

11 factions announced to be a part of the Nod-Krai storyline in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse recently shared the names and details of all eleven factions that will be a part of the Nod-Krai region's narrative in Genshin Impact. Here is a list of all of them:

Hexenzirkel The Wild Hunt Knights of Favonius Voynich Guild Adventurer's Guild Treasure Hoarders Snowland Fae Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop Fatui Frostmoon Scions Lightkeepers

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.