Why Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition isn't worth it at full price

Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition's sale might not have started yet, but its price has been announced for the community - $120. It comes with all the content released in the game and a brand new expansion. The edition also contains all the cosmetic items that come with different editions of the title and offers a comprehensive experience.

On the surface, all of these items seem nice, especially for someone who hasn't played the sixth installment. Despite its share of criticism, there have also been accolades for the game. The problem being discussed here rises specifically because of the possible pricing of the Game of the Year edition. While such bundles are usually well worth buying, it might not be the case here.

While the edition's contents are worth the investment of a person's time and money, the pricing seems exorbitant. Moreover, there are valid grounds to believe why it should have been priced at less than what seems to be the case. This is based on how such editions have worked in the past, including the likes of The Witcher 3.

Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition's $120 price shows terrible oversight

Before considering why the GOTY Edition isn't worth it, one has to look at the price and what content will be present. As mentioned above, it will contain the base game and everything released so far.

3 DLC episodes

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Ed.

The Vice Pack

The Croc Hunter Pack

The Jungle Expedition Pack

Season Pass

Along with the content mentioned above, Lost Between Worlds will be released soon and will be included with it. Players have two choices - buy the GOTY upgrade for $60 or get everything for $120 (base game + content).

While the price might seem justified initially, there's ample to believe otherwise. For starters, the game has been out for more than a year. Both physical and digital editions have undergone discounts on all platforms. Physical copies of Far Cry 6 can still be found at some dedicated outlets if a player is lucky.

While the standard price has stayed the same, the GOTY Edition should have received a revision. Putting the base game at the same value as it had at release seems naive on Ubisoft's part.

Three paid DLC episodes of Far Cry 6 with this edition will offer a good experience to hardcore fans of the series. It takes players back to counter three iconic villains from the series - Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed. There are other post-launch episodes, but they were added for free, so their inclusion makes no difference.

Cosmetic packs are even more pointless, as Far Cry 6 is an FPS game. There's no way of observing what the character is wearing in the game while doing the missions. Gun skins do add to personalization, but their scope is also limited. Hence, this content offers very little in terms of fresh value.

Games like The Witcher 3 became available in Game of the Year Edition after CD Projekt Red won several rewards. It offers all the post-launch content and the base game at a cheaper price. Far Cry 6 hasn't won anything, but it hasn't stopped Ubisoft from releasing an all-inclusive version.

Launching the edition isn't a problem, but the $120 pricing seems too much. A cheaper cost would certainly have made the Far Cyr 6 GOTY Edition worth it. That sadly hasn't been the case, and it could further hurt Ubisoft's interests more in the future.

