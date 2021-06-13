How to play as Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is scheduled for release on October 7th, 2021, but Ubisoft is not done dishing out new details just yet.

Far Cry is an iconic series that really put Ubisoft on the map. Each entry is defined more so by its villains than the protagonists controlled by the player. It is fair to say that Ubisoft is well aware of that.

With a brand new villain coming to Far Cry 6, played by Giancarlo Esposito, players will not be able to forget villains of past games that easily. The likes of Vaas, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed will be playable.

Far Cry 6 Season Pass makes Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed playable

During Ubisoft Forward, Far Cry 6 showcased upcoming villain Anton Castillo once again. Once the focus on that villain ended, it shifted to past villains of the critically acclaimed series.

Ubisoft revealed that Far Cry 6 will include a Season Pass with downloadable content. Three new stories will be made available to go along with the inclusion of Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed.

Not much is known about these additional stories yet and whether they will coincide with the main game, but fans are excited to take on the role of these dastardly Far Cry characters.

Players will need to purchase the Season Pass to be able to play these characters and take part in these additional stories. However, there are other purchase paths that include the Season Pass.

For the first time in franchise history - become the villain.



You are Vaas. You are Pagan Min. You are Joseph Seed. Play as past villains with the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Watch now to learn more. #UbisoftFWD — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) June 12, 2021

Those who purchase the Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition will have their Season Pass included with their copy. Ubisoft+, Ubisoft's version of services like EA Play and Xbox Game Pass will include Far Cry 6 and the Season Pass.

Players can subscribe to Ubisoft+ for a monthly fee of $14.99 and are able to access hundreds of Ubisoft Games, including upcoming releases such as Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six: Extraction.

