Why haven't the Fortnite Season 4 Week 11 challenges released yet?

Fortnite, surprisingly, are yet to release their Season 4 - Week 11 challenges in the game.

Fortnite is typically on time with its weekly challenges, but up until this point, there has been no sign of the Season 4 Week 11 challenges being made available for players to complete.

It is currently unknown if there will be regular weekly challenges for the remainder of Fortnite Season 4. The normal lore-based and island-themed challenges may have been replaced.

Fortnite has been known to hold overtime Challenges, which allow players a handful of different rewards along with solid amounts of XP. It seems as though the Overtime Challenges have returned under a new name - XP Extravaganza. These challenges have gone live in Fortnite, potentially taking the place of any normal weekly challenges for the rest of the season.

Get the crew together and take on these party-wide challenges to finish out the Battle Pass strong!



Complete the XP Xtravaganza Challenges now. pic.twitter.com/tG6QnWVkNc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 5, 2020

Fortnite XP Extravaganza

Deal Damage with Scoped Weapons (3 Stages)

Use Superpowers to eliminate opponents (3 Stages)

Stage 1: Use Rifts

Stage 2: Drive Cars or Trucks through Rifts

Stage 3: Use Rifts in a Single Match

Stage 1: Upgrade Weapons to Uncommon Rarity

Stage 2: Upgrade Weapons to Rare Rarity

Stage 3: Upgrade Weapons to Epic Rarity

Visit all Named Locations in a Single Match

Search Chests

The Fortnite XP Extravaganza challenges are the reason the Week 11 challenges will remain nowhere to be found. This is more than likely this season's set of Overtime Challenges, aimed at allowing players to gather XP to finish unlocking the character skin styles that generally take a while. The following weeks will also probably include XP Extravangza challenges, rather than the Battle Pass based weekly challenges.

XP Xtravaganza Week 1 Challenges are out now! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/hPlsA2nASu — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) November 5, 2020

The majority of the XP Extravaganza challenges are stage based, with the first two simply being higher damage, or more opponents eliminated, as the stages progress.

The others actually call for different actions for each stage. One interesting challenge is having players visit every single named location in one match. That one, out of all, may be the most difficult to complete.