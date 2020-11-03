Fortnite v14.50 update patch notes: Fortnite x Disney collab, possible season delay, Galactus event countdown, and more

The previous Fortnite update (v14.40) brought along tons of spine-tingling goodness. And now, the Fortnitemares event, which commenced back then, has now officially come to an end with the new Fortnite v14.50 update.

With the absence of the Halloween events, this game will now go back to the original storyline of Season 4. The recent patch will be the second-last, followed by v14.60, after which Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 will come to an end.

As we move towards the end of the current season, players are hyped for the arrival of Galactus on the map and the epic live event that should come with him.

Moreover, with the Christmas season on the horizon, players should expect some frosty changes in this title.

Fortnite v14.50 patch notes

Update size

Unlike the last update, the v14.50 update is smaller in size, and players won’t have to wait. Here are the sizes for the PC, Xbox, and Switch updates by BriteNews:

Update sizes:



1.53GB on PC

2.2GB on Xbox (via Sizzy)

1.5GB on Switch (via FNBRLeaks) — Brite News (@TheBriteFuture) November 3, 2020

New cosmetic additions

To the surprise of many, Fortnite has now decided to return the OG default skin bundles to the game. Prominent data leaker FireMonkey recently tweeted an image showcasing the various default skins and their variants that will return shortly.

All skins added in v14.50 pic.twitter.com/zpYtiGg3m3 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 3, 2020

Additionally, the infamous ‘Last Laugh Fortnite Bundle’ has now also been leaked, showcasing a total of three skins that players can acquire:

Midas Rex

The Joker

Poison Ivy

Some new futuristic wraps have also made their way into the game with this update, and here is a look at them:

All wrap textures: pic.twitter.com/PewOqJ6unr — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 3, 2020

Season 4 Live Event codename ‘Junior’

Like the Doomsday event in Chapter 2 Season 2, an event with a countdown attached has been found in the game files. FireMonkey tweeted an image of the same, and here is how it currently lookss.

This seasons event is codenamed "Junior" and has a countdown. pic.twitter.com/ovTaZXUgCs — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 3, 2020

As previously mentioned, the Fortnite v14.50 update is the second-last for Season 4, which could mean that the event files we’ve spotted may belong to the end-of-season ‘Galactus’ showdown event.

While we are on the topic, another data leaker recently discovered that Galactus was only updated in the sky during the new update, and here is an image of how it looks post-patch 14.50.

Earlier, gamers were expecting to see the whole live event with jet packs. However, we have the new Iron Man-made jetpacks in this update. At the same time, it could just be another invention from Tony Stark. It remains to be seen if they will allow players to watch the Season 4 live event in the game.

Fortnite x Disney collaboration on the way?

In a seemingly unforeseen turn of events, Fortnite could now be making way for its next big collab with Disney+.

Famous community leaker ‘VastBlast’ leaked a few strings that hint towards an upcoming collaboration that would benefit both fans of the game and Disney shows. The said deal is expected to provide free subscriptions for a limited time to players who buy Fortnite v-Bucks or make any purchases from the in-game item shop.

Fornite x Disney+ Collab Strings:



• "NEW LOWER PRICES! POWER UP WITH DISNEY+"

• "From now through Dec 31 2020, purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase in the Item Shop, and get up to 2 months of Disney+ on us." — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) November 3, 2020

Lastly, a leak from Brite News saw the data miner shed light on new challenges that could extend to Week 14, which many believe is an early hint for upcoming season delays.

