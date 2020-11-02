Fortnite: Lachlan Pickaxe Frenzy — Tournament rules, free skin, and other details

The Fortnite Icon Series just added another star to its list of existing content creators. Lachlan, one of the oldest and biggest Fortnite players, will soon receive his customized skin, emote, back bling, and pickaxe in the game.

The developers, Epic Games, are known for their impeccable and gorgeous cosmetics, and this one shouldn't be any different.

Here is a teaser of my @FortniteGame Icon Series collaboration! ⚡️



The full reveal will be streamed live on November 7th at 7:00pm EST on my Youtube Channel



You can win early access to my skin later that day in my one-of-a-kind pickaxe tournament! pic.twitter.com/TH4mYY9Sqe — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) November 1, 2020

However, these items won't be heading straight to the item shop, like the other icon skins. Lachlan will be hosting a new tournament called Pickaxe Frenzy, giving early access to its top players.

In this early access, gamers will be rewarded with the free Lachlan skin, pickaxe, emote, and back bling before anyone gets their hands on them in-game.

Also read: Fortnite: Top five most iconic 'Jonesy' skin variants

In this article, we go over the rules, eligibility, and other details of this Pickaxe Frenzy tournament in Fortnite.

How to participate in the Lachlan tournament and win the free skin in Fortnite?

Lachlan is known for his fun tournaments, and Pickaxe Frenzy has the most arbitrary rules ever made in a competitive tournament. Thus, casual players who aren't good at the game will also have an equal chance of winning and placing in the top gamer's brackets of their regions and unlocking these rewards.

Advertisement

The main rule of this tournament is that no player is allowed to use weapons in matches. Instead, just as the name suggests, he/she has to use a pickaxe to win duals. Moreover, gamers might think sweaty players will build furiously to get the advantage over others, but that is not possible, as the maximum cap per material is 10.

That allows players to place only three builds to work with during matches. Thus, the fights will be gory, and the bravest gamers shall take the prize home with them. There are no healing or shields available in matches, but players have to use emotes to heal themselves.

They will have access to other items such as Rusty Cans, Impulse Grenades, Decoy Grenades, and Supply Drops to make strategies around their resources and use them effectively to win fights.

Also, players need to be over 13 years old and have 2FA enabled on their accounts to participate in this event.

Also read: Fortnite: Venom confirmed as an upcoming skin

More rules and clarity on this tournament can be accessed on Fortnite's official website.

Also, Lachlan will be revealing his official skin on 7th November, just before the tournament starts. It will happen inside the game to give competitors a glimpse of the skin, motivating them to fight even harder in their Fortnite matches.

Also read: League of Legends: DAMWON Gaming wins Worlds 2020