Fortnite: The Top 5 most iconic 'Jonesy' skin variants

Fortnite has been around for a pretty long time now, and it has undergone some drastic changes over the years in terms of gameplay, cosmetics, and more. The free-to-play game is loved and played by millions over the globe. As a result, many former players have developed a nostalgic connection with the game's characters as well.

Jonesy is one of the oldest characters in Fortnite and he also has a default skin variant of him which can be used by anyone. He has been part of iconic cinematics and storyline of the game, which makes him a popular character. Due to his immense popularity, Jonesy has seen several variants to his name and is revamped now and then to give him a seasonal makeover.

Jonesy also has been part of many Season 1 default skin compilations where new players are trolled by veteran players and creates an emotional bond between the Fortnite community and Jonesy. In this article, we will be going over five Jonesy skin variants in Fortnite.

Top 5 iconic Jonesy skin variants in Fortnite

#1 Default Jonesy

Default Jonesy skin in Fortnite (Image credit: Epic Games)

The default Jonesy skin has a sentimental value attached with the players. He has been a part of Save the World part of the game and represents the soldier class there. He is definitely an OG character in Fortnite and almost every player has played one match with him. Moreover, his popularity has also got him some funky makeovers and a key character of the game.

#2 Bunker Jonesy

Bunker Jonesy skin in Fortnite (Image credit: UHD Wallpaper)

Bunker Jonesy was a result of the Season 8 Volcano live event in Fortnite. After the volcano erupted, Jonesy and Peely went to take cover in the Bunker. After that, the Bunker was opened by the Sentinel, and we saw the peely being consumed by Jonesy to survive his time in the bunker. He also grew a very long beard which added more substance to his long stay in the bunker with Peely.

It was available on Tier 23 of the Season 9 battle pass.

#3 Agent Jonesy

Agent Jonesy in the Doomsday event (Image credit: Cultured Vultures)

Agent Jonesy is a tricky variant as it never made his way to the item shop. This is the most formal look to Jonesy that players witnessed during the Doomsday live event. Moreover, we witnessed him speak in the event, and he was voiced by Troy Baker, who is one of the finest voice artists in the gaming industry. He also opened a lot of speculations and theories with this event in Fortnite.

#4 Castaway Jonesy

Castaway Jonesy in Fortnite (Image credit: Epic Games)

Castaway Jonesy was an uncommon rarity skin inside the game, and he has a funny story attached to him. He was stranded and left alone on the island, and when he saw the famous battle pass above him. Desperate for help, he shot his flare gun into the air which accidentally shot the battle pass, and that earned him the victory royale in the match.

#5 Relaxed Fit Jonesy

Relaxed Fit Jonesy in Fortnite (Image credit: Epic Games)

We saved the best one for the very last, as we have the Relaxed Fit version of Jonesy. He was released in Chapter 2 - Season 3 which made players wonder about the possible Marvel collaboration in the next season which came out to be true. Jonesy looks very fat in the featured image and some players even compared to the Fat Thor who was spotted playing Fortnite in the Avengers: Endgame.

