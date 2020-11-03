Fortnite: Chapter 1 default pickaxe to return on 4th November

If there's one thing that the Fortnite community wants the most, it is the arrival of the old map. While some players readily adapt to the game's changing dynamics, a minority doesn't like too many changes and believes that this title was perfect in the earlier seasons.

While we are nowhere close to getting the old map back, we have a highly requested OG Season 1 pickaxe coming back. The current default pickaxe looks similar to the OG one; however, the community liked the Season 1 pickaxe more than anything.

Many Reddit posts showcase the community's desire to have the OG variant back as a style for the default pickaxe.

Fortnite is bringing back the OG pickaxe as a gift for the players

The current and the old pickaxes look somewhat similar (Image credits: Game revolution)

In this recent blog, Fortnite went over some essential next-generation changes coming to the game in the consoles — Xbox and PS5. At the very end, the developers also threw some light on the OG pickaxe coming back in-game.

The official statement reads:

"In the spirit of remembering the past while looking to the future, we’re offering all Fortnite players — on all supported platforms — the free Throwback Axe Pickaxe. Starting 4th November 2020, this classic default Pickaxe from Fortnite Chapter 1 will be available through 15th January, 2021, for everyone both in-game and through the PlayStation Store."

This statement has brought joy to the Fortnite community, as it was desperately asking for this OG variant. It will be granted for free to all the players, starting 4th November 2020. Moreover, it also shows how Epic has been listening to the community's demands.

The publisher has been bringing some community-loved features back into the game, too, such as Arena Duos.

With this, gamers might want to see more OG additions in the game as we move forward, to keep this feeling unchanged for older players.

